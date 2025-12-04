Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th birthday

Open Extended Reactions

Diogo Jota was a key member of Liverpool's title winning squad last season. Getty

Liverpool have paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Portugal international Jota and his brother André Silva were tragically killed in in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

Liverpool posted a photograph Jota, wearing the Portugal flag around his waist, while holding up the Premier League trophy he won last season.

"Today, as every day, we remember Diogo Jota on what would have been his 29th birthday," the Reds posted on social media.

"All of our love, thoughts and prayers continue to be with his wife Rute, his children, parents and all of his family and friends, as well as those of his brother, André.

"Forever in our hearts, forever our number 20."

Jota wore the No. 20 for the duration of his time at Anfield after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. He played for Liverpool for five seasons, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup,

Following his death, Liverpool permanently retired his No. 20 jersey number.

The club have also announced plans to build a permanent memorial sculpture at Anfield to honor Jota.