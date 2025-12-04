Mohamed Salah future: 'Everything comes to an end' - Redknapp

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Anfield hasn't lost its fear factor despite numerous bad results at home this season. (1:03)

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp has cast doubt on Mohamed Salah's future with the club, saying there is "no way" he will stay if he is not starting consistently.

Salah signed a new contract in the summer but, like his team, has endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign so far, scoring only four Premier League goals.

The Egypt forward has also been dropped by Arne Slot for the last two games, and cut a frustrated figure after coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday.

Afterwards, Sky Sports pundit Redknapp said Salah could be destined for a Liverpool exit sooner rather than later.

"As good as Salah has been, everything comes to an end," he said.

"It does feel that something has to give. There is no way that Mo Salah is going to be content to be a bit-part player.

"Whether it is in January or in the summer ... I can only see that outcome.

Mohamed Salah only played 45 minutes in Liverpool's draw with Sunderland on Wednesday. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"Once the trust is broken, especially with someone like Mo, who needs confidence and love from a manager ... I feel it is going to come to a head."

Premier League champions Liverpool are eighth in the table after the draw with Sunderland, and fellow ex-player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher continues to be concerned by their displays.

"The performance was really, really worrying," he said.

"It feels like a step back. They didn't look like scoring. They were lacking zip, energy, pace and power. It's really worrying."