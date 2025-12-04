Chelsea title hopes over? Gary Neville: Haven't got a chance

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes Leeds deserved all three points as they beat Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have no chance of winning this year's Premier League, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Enzo Maresca's side were the better team in the draw with league leaders Arsenal on Sunday -- drawing 1-1 to remain six points back -- but then lost to the relegation-threatened Leeds 3-1 three days later on Wednesday.

"I don't think they can win the title," former Manchester United defender Neville said afterwards. "In fact, I don't think they've got a chance. Chelsea do have some gaping holes when you see title-winning teams."

Defenders Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo struggled on Wednesday, as did goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and summer striker signing Liam Delap.

"Chelsea's team is well built, it's got an incredible amount of talent, but the centre-backs tonight were poor in every way," Neville added.

Dejected players of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"The goalkeeper is not good enough to be a title-winning goalkeeper, and then at centre-forward, they're good players, but they're not at the levels that are required to win Chelsea a title.

- Maresca: 'Very poor' Chelsea deserved shock loss to Leeds

- Chelsea stunned by struggling Leeds to dent title hopes

"They'll finish in the top four, but the inconsistencies are still there. I've seen Chelsea be outstanding in games, but I've also seen them perform like that [at Leeds].

"I don't think they were prepared for Elland Road. I don't think they respected the fixture and what could happen out there. They were physically outdone, outmuscled and outplayed, and they deserved to lose."