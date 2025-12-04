Will Lionel Messi go to 2026 World Cup? 'At worst, I'll be watching'

Lionel Messi watches an old video of a young Pep Guardiola praising his ability for the first time. (0:47)

Argentina star Lionel Messi told ESPN there is a chance he may not play at the 2026 World Cup, although he said he still has a desire to do so.

Messi spoke in a wide-ranging interview that saw him praise his former boss Pep Guardiola and discuss Argentina's chances at the World Cup and Inter Miami's upcoming MLS Cup final.

However, when asked if there is a chance he will not be at the World Cup, he reiterated his desire to be there but stopped short of confirming he would play.

The 38-year-old has previously stated that he will play as long as his body holds up.

"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there," Messi said, adding: "At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special.

"The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country -- especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Messi won the last major honor that eluded him in 2022 when he guided Argentina to lift the last men's World Cup in Qatar.

He will turn 39 during next summer's tournament.

"The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it's been shown for years -- especially the desire and excitement since [Lionel] Scaloni took over," Messi said.

"The mentality everyone has. It's a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that's contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train and they give everything.

"We're an amazing group that gets along very well, but in training matches or certain drills, if they have to go hard, they go hard. Everyone gives their all, and that's a huge strength of this group and this national team.

"Scaloni and his staff built all of this. The day-to-day atmosphere comes from them.

"New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in. When a group is like this, it's easier for newcomers to fit in.

"Argentina needs to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence and relief to prepare competitions differently."

Argentina will be in Pot 1 for Friday's World Cup draw, which is set to take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.