2026 World Cup draw: Who could Northern Ireland and Wales play?

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Wales and Northern Ireland must first progress through the 2026 World Cup playoffs. Getty

Wales and Northern Ireland learned what awaits them if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup in a bumper 48-team draw last December.

They will enter Group B at the World Cup alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland if they qualify.

Wales or Northern Ireland can qualify for World Cup... but not both

Wales and Northern Ireland must first progress through the playoffs before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

However, they have been drawn in the same pathway so they cannot both feature in North America next summer.

Northern Ireland must win away in Bergamo, against Italy on March 26. Wales will host Bosnia and Herzegovina on the same date.

The winners of those matches will then meet in a one-off match (hosted by the winner of Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina) five days later, with the winner qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

What will their kick-off times be?

FIFA confirmed the kick-off times 24 hours after drawing the groups.

If either Wales or Northern Ireland make it, they will begin their World Cup journey in Toronto against co-hosts Canada at 8 p.m. [UK time].

They will then face Switzerland in Los Angeles at 8 p.m.

They would conclude the group against Qatar in Seattle at 8 p.m.

It means Wales and Northern Ireland, if they qualify, have avoided the later kick-off times that await England and Scotland.

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2026 World Cup has been expanded from 32 teams to 48. It will feature 12 groups of four, with 42 teams drawn on Friday.

Twenty-two more nations (including Northern Ireland and Wales) are headed to playoffs which will determine the final six spots in March.

There will be 104 games, instead of 64, in the World Cup running from June 11 through to July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America. Seventy-eight games will be at 11 NFL stadiums, including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where there will be a halftime show for the first time.

In addition to 12 group winners and second-place nations, eight third-place teams advance to a new round of 32. The World Cup winner will play eight games.