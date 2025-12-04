Open Extended Reactions

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Bay FC have announced the appointment of former England under-23s manager Emma Coates as the club's new head coach, with assistant Gemma Davies also joining the coaching staff.

Coates worked closely with England manager Sarina Wiegman during her spell at the Football Association (FA). Under her leadership the England U-23 team went unbeaten in their 2024-25 European league campaign, with over 25 players transitioning it to the senior squad during her tenure.

Coates replaced Albertin Montoya after it was announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2025 season.

"From my first conversations with Bay FC, it was clear that the club shares my passion for people, performance, and culture which I believe are fundamental to sustained success. I'm eager to get back on the grass every day, to work closely with the players and staff, and to meet the fans at PayPal Park," Coates said.

Emma Coates is the new head coach at Bay FC. Molly Darlington - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the FA [English Football Association], it has helped shape me both professionally and personally. Now, I feel ready and excited to challenge myself in a new environment, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the FA for their trust, support, and belief throughout my journey."

Bay FC were one of two teams to be awarded with an expansion spot in 2023. Ahead of their debut season in 202, they signed Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji from Madrid CFF for a then world-record fee.

They ended their inaugural season in seventh place, reaching the playoffs.

They ended the 2025 campaign in 13th, level on points with bottom place Chicago Stars.

Kay Cossington, CEO of Bay Collective, worked closely with the pair during her former role as technical director at the FA.

"Emma is not only an excellent coach, but she also has a proven track record of developing players to compete at the highest levels of both the domestic and international game. She is an outstanding leader of people and culture and has the football vision we were looking for," Cossington said.

"She understands what it takes to build environments where people thrive and perform at their best. Bay FC is gaining not only a great coach, but also someone that understands women's football and our athletes inside and out."

Both Coates and Davies -- who also coached at U-19 level and at Women's Super League (WSL) club Aston Villa -- were each part of the extended technical team for the Lionesses' back-to-back UEFA Women's Euro champions in 2022 and 2025 and their appearance in the World Cup Final in 2023.

Sources told ESPN that the FA saw Coates as part of their succession plan for Wiegman whose current contract expires in 2027 after the World Cup in Brazil.

Gavin Step, FA women's technical director, said: "We thank Emma and Gemma for their time with us and wish them all the best with their new challenge. Emma, with Gemma's support, has played a key role in strengthening the pathway between the WU23s and the senior squad, as well as the younger age groups.

"Together, they have directly impacted the development of many young players who have gone on to become senior Lionesses and helped to re-establish the WU23s as a team that fans want to watch wherever they play across the country. We are excited to see the WU23s set-up continue to grow over the coming years and have already begun the search for their replacements."