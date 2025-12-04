Arsene Wenger confident 48-team World Cup won't diminish quality

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- FIFA chief of global football development Arsene Wenger has defended the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, saying it "is the right amount" for a World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first that will have 48 teams, after the previous seven editions had 32.

There has been concern that such an increase will make the tournament unwieldy and dilute the quality. But former Arsenal manager Wenger said he is in favor of the increase.

- FIFA referees' chief supports VAR use on corner kicks

- What to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup format

- One thing to know about confirmed 2026 World Cup teams pre-draw

Speaking at a panel alongside FIFA chief football officer, and former U.S. women's national team head coach Jill Ellis ahead of Friday's World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center, Wenger said, "I believe that 48 teams is the right number. It's less than 25% for 211 countries who are affiliated to FIFA. That means one team out of four has a chance to participate. That means still 75% of the teams are not there."

As for the possible dilution of quality, Wenger pointed to the recently contested FIFA U17 World Cup, which also had 48 teams.

"I'm quite optimistic, because to qualify you need to be beat the teams of your confederation, and that's a sign of quality, it's just down to results," Wenger said.

FIFA chief of global football development Arsene Wenger was speaking ahead of Friday's World Cup draw. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"The teams are not there by coincidence because they've been invited. [They're] here because they've beaten some teams in their confederation, but have a quality, and you look at the playoffs now, the quality of the players and the quality of the teams that we played there. So I'm optimistic about that.

"We had the same question to answer at the U17 World Cup and we were positively surprised [at the quality]."

Heading into the tournament, there are also questions about the quality of the pitches, as well as how teams will cope with temperatures that will likely exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Wenger said that FIFA had learned a lot of lessons at the Club World Cup, which was held in the U.S. last summer.

Unlike in previous tournaments, the venues and kickoff times for the 2026 edition won't be released on the same day as the groups are drawn -- with FIFA instead hosting an event on Saturday to reveal the full match schedule.

"We are quite confident that the quality of the pitches will be perfect because for two months before the competition there's no games played on the pitches," Wenger said.

"We learned a lot about how to protect better the teams after the draw, and on Saturday we have the places where the games will be played and as well the timing of the games and we consider a lot the best possibilities for the teams to be protected from heat and as well for the players where we have hydrating moments during the game but could be decided before the game."

In terms of who he expects to do well, Wenger said that England will be among the favorites, but that France is a "super favorite" due to its depth.

"[England], they're always near there to win it; semifinal, quarterfinal and final. And they have to make a step. They have the quality to do it.

"I still believe in Europe personally, by trying to be as objective as possible, that France is a super favorite just for one reason: It's a country that has more quality strikers than any team in the world."