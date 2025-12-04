Who has won the FIFA Women's World Cup? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup was in 1991 hosted by China. The United States were the first winners and have gone on to win the tournament a record four times (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019). Germany have lifted the trophy twice, in 2003 and 2007. The only other teams to emerge victorious are Norway (1995), Japan (2011) and Spain (2023).

Check out the all-time FIFA Women's World Cup Winners list below:

2023 - Australia/New Zealand

Winners: Spain

Runners-up: England

Third place: Sweden

2019 - France

Winners: USA

Runners-up: Netherlands

Third place: Sweden

2015 - Canada

Winners: USA

Runners-up: Japan

Third place: England

2011 - Germany

Winners: Japan

Runners-up: USA

Third place: Sweden

2007 - China

Winners: Germany

Runners-up: Brazil

Third place: USA

2003 - USA

Winners: Germany

Runners-up: Sweden

Third place: USA

1999 - USA

Winners: USA

Runners-up: China

Third place: Brazil

1995 - Sweden

Winners: Norway

Runners-up: Germany

Third place: USA

1991 - China

Winners: USA

Runners-up: Norway

Third place: Sweden

