Who has won the FIFA Women's World Cup? All-time winners list

The inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup was in 1991 hosted by China. The United States were the first winners and have gone on to win the tournament a record four times (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019). Germany have lifted the trophy twice, in 2003 and 2007. The only other teams to emerge victorious are Norway (1995), Japan (2011) and Spain (2023).
Check out the all-time FIFA Women's World Cup Winners list below:
2023 - Australia/New Zealand
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: England
Third place: Sweden
2019 - France
Winners: USA
Runners-up: Netherlands
Third place: Sweden
2015 - Canada
Winners: USA
Runners-up: Japan
Third place: England
2011 - Germany
Winners: Japan
Runners-up: USA
Third place: Sweden
2007 - China
Winners: Germany
Runners-up: Brazil
Third place: USA
2003 - USA
Winners: Germany
Runners-up: Sweden
Third place: USA
1999 - USA
Winners: USA
Runners-up: China
Third place: Brazil
1995 - Sweden
Winners: Norway
Runners-up: Germany
Third place: USA
1991 - China
Winners: USA
Runners-up: Norway
Third place: Sweden
