          Who has won the FIFA Women's World Cup? All-time winners list

          Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. Getty Images
          Dec 4, 2025, 06:34 PM

          The inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup was in 1991 hosted by China. The United States were the first winners and have gone on to win the tournament a record four times (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019). Germany have lifted the trophy twice, in 2003 and 2007. The only other teams to emerge victorious are Norway (1995), Japan (2011) and Spain (2023).

          Check out the all-time FIFA Women's World Cup Winners list below:

          2023 - Australia/New Zealand

          Winners: Spain

          Runners-up: England

          Third place: Sweden

          2019 - France

          Winners: USA

          Runners-up: Netherlands

          Third place: Sweden

          2015 - Canada

          Winners: USA

          Runners-up: Japan

          Third place: England

          2011 - Germany

          Winners: Japan

          Runners-up: USA

          Third place: Sweden

          2007 - China

          Winners: Germany

          Runners-up: Brazil

          Third place: USA

          2003 - USA

          Winners: Germany

          Runners-up: Sweden

          Third place: USA

          1999 - USA

          Winners: USA

          Runners-up: China

          Third place: Brazil

          1995 - Sweden

          Winners: Norway

          Runners-up: Germany

          Third place: USA

          1991 - China

          Winners: USA

          Runners-up: Norway

          Third place: Sweden

