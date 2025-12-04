Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano insists the club has evolved since losing to the Vancouver Whitecaps in April's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, entering Saturday's MLS Cup with a newfound confidence and improved roster.

The Whitecaps first beat Inter Miami 2-0 at BC Place before triumphing 3-1 in the second leg of the semifinal series at Chase Stadium to eliminate Mascherano's team from the international competition.

"Obviously, they were much better than us in April, but the situation isn't the same now. We're in a different situation. Now we're heading into the final with confidence and with some different players," Mascherano said during his pregame news conference on Thursday.

"We know they have a very, very good team. I don't like to talk about some players because they have many, many good players. But ultimately, we have our tools to play our game and try to be better than them."

Since that loss, Miami has added Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul and went onto finish third in the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings before breezing through the playoffs.

Javier Mascherano said his team is now better equipped to handle the challenge of the Vancouver Whitecaps. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Inter Miami qualified for MLS Cup by winning against Nashville SC in the best-of-three Round One series, before eliminating FC Cincinnati 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinal and New York City FC 5-1 in the Eastern Conference Final. The Herons have now scored four or more goals in three consecutive playoff matches.

Mascherano made key changes to the starting lineup to accomplish the dominant victories, including the use of another newcomer, Mateo Silvetti, in place of Luis Suárez in the attack. The coach has utilized Silvetti alongside Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende to inspire success in the final third.

Allende failed to train on Thursday morning after he presented signs of a fever, however Mascherano confirmed he will likely return to the field on Friday.

"Tadeo presented with a slight fever today, so we preferred that he didn't train, being so close to the match. It's nothing serious at all; he'll obviously be in the squad, and he'll surely train with the team tomorrow," said the coach.

Now, Inter Miami will participate in the league final for the first time in club history since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2020. The team had previously failed to go beyond the opening round of the playoffs, losing in the first round when qualifying to the postseason.

"Obviously, there's nerves that's normal in a final, but I'm very excited and taking it day by day, making sure to come into training every day motivated and ready to get the best work that I can get and mentally prepare myself as well as the team," said defender Noah Allen.

"We have a big, big final not only for us as players, but for the whole club and the fans. It's the most important game in our history."