MANCHESTER, England -- The UEFA Champions League is there for Manchester United if they want it. Apparently, though, they don't.
The 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday was another example of an opportunity missed. At one point, leading 1-0 thanks to Diogo Dalot's second-half goal, Ruben Amorim's team was fifth in the table and level on points with Chelsea. That was before West Ham midfielder Soungoutou Magassa's 83rd-minute equalizer sent United tumbling back down to eighth.
Amorim has been cautious when asked this season if qualifying for the Champions League is a realistic aim, and you can see why. There have been chances to climb the table in games against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the past few weeks, and each time United have fluffed their lines. Against West Ham, it happened again.
Amorim has had to face reporters after plenty of poor results since arriving form Sporting CP a year ago. He has rarely appeared so annoyed. "Frustrated," he said bluntly when asked about his opinion of the game. "Angry. That's it."
This is exactly the type of game United will have to learn to win if they're going to finish in the top four. Unfortunately for Amorim, it's exactly the type of game they struggle in most.
West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo had his side well-organized and well-drilled. The visitors were happy to defend low and give up the ball and, for large spells, United didn't appear to know what to do with it. Passes went side to side and came back again. Crosses into the box were headed away routinely by white shirts.
A short corner worked to Bryan Mbeumo ended in his shot being tipped over by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Amad Diallo's cross flicked off Joshua Zirkzee's thigh and was cleared off the line by former United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka -- another player who looks far better now he's well away from Old Trafford -- and Bruno Fernandes grazed the post with a volley. In terms of chances, though, that was about it.
Even when United finally scored, there was a fortunate feel to it. Casemiro's deflected shot fell to Dalot, who took a superb touch and found the net. It was one of only four shots on target for United despite having nearly 65% possession. Still, keep West Ham out and it would have been enough.
It wasn't.
"I always have the feeling that we need to score more goals," Amorim said. "Even with Brighton when we were 3-0 up. We suffer with that. We need to improve."
Sometimes this season, United have dropped points because they've lost control. This didn't happen here; instead, West Ham were able to capitalize on 90 seconds of defensive failings. There's a reason United have only kept one clean sheet all season.
First, United's back four didn't deal with a long ball forward that ended up bouncing over center back Leny Yoro's head. From there, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, busy all night, was able to pick it up and win an unlikely corner off Noussair Mazraoui. From the set piece, the 5-foot-9 Bowen won the header at the near post, and after Mazraoui had cleared off the line, Magassa scored his first goal for West Ham.
It was mistake after mistake for United, and Amorim was left fuming. "It happened from a long ball; they won the second ball against three guys, so we need to be better," he said. "If you look at the goal, we have a long ball, we have everything under control, so we need to do better. We cannot let a team that is so much taller than us have a corner [like that]."
Amorim hasn't looked as angry in a postmatch news conference since the 3-1 defeat to Brighton in January, when he broke his golden rule of not going into the dressing room after the final whistle and ended up smashing a TV and cutting his hand.
Here, he avoided his players immediately afterward and said he would address them at Carrington in the morning. Judging by his mood, there could be fireworks. "In that regard, I am almost always consistent," Amorim said.
Amid the frustration of an avoidable goal conceded and two points dropped, there will be irritation on Amorim's part that United seem incapable of taking a meaningful step forward when given the chance. Since a run of three wins in a row earned the Portuguese coach the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for October, his team has taken just six points from five games, and just one point from two winnable home games against Everton and West Ham. Only five teams have taken fewer points over the same period and three of those -- Wolves, Burnley and Leeds United -- are in the bottom four.
This was meant to be the run of fixtures for United to put their foot down. With games against Wolves and AFC Bournemouth to come next week, there's still an opportunity there to take advantage of the congested table and start moving toward the Champions League places. The question, though, is whether they're capable of taking it. Presented with a golden chance against West Ham to show some real progress, Amorim again came away frustrated.
A spot in the Champions League is there for the taking, but United are yet to prove they want it.