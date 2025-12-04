Amorim 'frustrated, angry' after Man United give up late lead

The ESPN FC team discuss Manchester United's performance against West Ham, and why they should not be compared to teams like Chelsea. (1:29)

MANCHESTER , England -- Ruben Amorim said he was " frustrated and angry" after watching Manchester United concede a late equaliser as West Ham earned a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Soungoutou Magassa scored in the 83rd minute to cancel out Diogo Dalot's opener as United missed the opportunity to move into the top five of the Premier League table.

Amorim was left to bemoan the sloppy late goal, which started from a long ball forward that United's defence failed to deal with.

"Frustrated, angry, that's it," said the Portuguese coach when asked for his assessment of the game.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was frustrated after his team dropped two points against West Ham. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Amorim was particularly annoyed at the nature of West Ham's goal, which started with what looked like a harmless ball forward.

Once it had bounced over Leny Yoro's head, Jarrod Bowen won a corner and Magassa scored from the set piece.

"There are second halves that we lose control of the game, today was not that case," said Amorim.

"After the first goal, we lost some second balls.

"We try to defend all the time far from the goal. [The goal] happened from a long ball. They won the second ball against three guys so we need to be better.

"We cannot let a team that is so much taller than us to have a corner [like that]."

The result left Man United eighth in the Premier League table ahead of Monday's trip to Wolves.