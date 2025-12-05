Will pubs stay open late for England games at 2026 World Cup?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wants England to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Thomas Tuchel. (1:35)

Pep Guardiola: I want England to take the final step under Thomas Tuchel (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Pubs could stay open late during the 2026 World Cup -- but England might need to reach the latter stages first.

A six-week government consultation started on Dec. 4 to decide whether to extend pub licensing hours in England and Wales.

But it will require one of the home nations to reach at least the quarterfinals.

The consultation proposes that pub licensing hours extend to 1 a.m. for the semifinals and final if the matches kick off at 9 p.m. or earlier.

England fans must wait to hear if pubs will stay open late at the 2026 World Cup. Getty

The Home Secretary has the legislative power to extend these hours on occasions of "exceptional international, national or local significance." Pub licensing hours were extended for the Women's 2025 Euros, the Men's 2024 Euro final and Women's Euro 2022 Final.

The consultation will run to January 2026 but a decision will be taken as soon as possible.

The 2026 World Cup will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Our nation's pubs are going into extra time. If any home nation reaches the final stages, we will extend licencing hours.

"The party won't end before the final whistle is blown. And in a personal capacity, I would like to add: It's coming home."

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night-Time Industries Association said: "As we look forward to the 2026 football World Cup, the Night Time Industries Association welcomes the government's proposal to launch a public consultation on extending licensing hours for pubs and bars in England and Wales. The World Cup is a globally celebrated event that brings communities together, and extending licensing hours will allow fans to enjoy the matches safely, responsibly, and in a vibrant social atmosphere.

"Our sector is committed to supporting safe, well-managed venues where people can celebrate major sporting events. We believe this consultation represents a positive step in ensuring that the hospitality industry can contribute fully to the nation's excitement and economic activity during such a landmark event."

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: "The pub has and always will be the home of live sport and there's no better place to gather under one roof during moments of huge national significance and make memories.

"Our sector plays a huge part in boosting community spirit and extending licensing hours will mean that people can gather for longer at their local to cheer on our brilliant teams."

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: "The pub is the home of football, and the atmosphere for the World Cup is always incredible as fans gather to cheer on the home nations.

"Outside of the stadium itself, it's the best place to watch the games and I'm pleased the government is once again looking at extended licensing hours. Not only will it generate the best atmosphere for fans, but it can provide a real boost for hospitality businesses."