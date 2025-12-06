England 2026 World Cup draw: Players to watch out for in Group L

Open Extended Reactions

England learned their group stage opponents on Friday evening during the World Cup 2026 -- and with it the players they will be coming up against.

Friday's draw in Washington D.C. threw up a repeat of the 2018 semifinal between the Three Lions and Croatia, who won that clash in extra-time before losing the final to France.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play Croatia, ranked 10th in the world by FIFA, on June 17 in either Dallas or Toronto before playing Ghana six days later.

England's final match will be against Panama on June 27 in either New Jersey or Philadelphia.

- Why England will (and won't) win the 2026 World Cup

- England quiz: How well do you know the Three Lions?

- Will pubs stay open late for England games at 2026 World Cup?.

- How difficult is Group L and what's the route to the final?

They will be familiar with many of the Croatian players, as well as Premier League heavy Ghana. Panama though, as admitted by Tuchel himself, are something on an unknown.

So who are the players Tuchel and co. should be watching out for when the action kicks off in the United States next summer? Here's two players from each nation to watch out for - an established member of the squad and another that isn't quite yet a household name.

Croatia

The Croatians are a familiar foe for England and have made several changes to their core since last meeting the Three Lions. Then, the Croatian 'golden generation' beat Gareth Southgate's men in the 2018 World Cup semifinal. Since then they've retained some of their experience but have attempted to bring in younger players too. One of those is of course, Luka Modrić.

Now of Milan, the classy midfielder is set to play in his fifth World Cup. Modrić has been at his tireless best for many years at the top end of European football and will have a key role next summer despite hitting 40-years-old. The legs may not been as fresh as they once were but from an intelligence point of view few come close to the former Real Madrid man.

Seen as the heir to Modric in Croatia's midfield, the 22-year-old Martin Baturina landed his big move in the summer when he joined Cesc Fabregas' Como in Serie A. Baturina was linked with a host of Premier League clubs before joining the Italian side.

Martin Baturina is seen as one of the next big talents to emerge from Croatia Getty

"He's intelligent on the ball, strong in duels, and has the personality to make things happen in key moments. He fits exactly the kind of football we're building here." The right footed midfielder is exactly the type of refresh Croatia needs moving forward and he has high levels of technical ability with his passing and dribbling.

Petar Sučić is another young player, signed by Inter over the summer, that could also look to follow on from the legacy left behind from the older Croatian players. He's a buzzing presence in midfield and well balanced. He's already making an impact in Serie A as Inter also look to the future.

Ghana

The Black Stars' group has several names many avid Premier League watchers will be more than aware of. One of those is none other than Antoine Semenyo. The Bournemouth winger has rose to prominence as one of the most exciting, impactful players in England's top flight and will be a key man next summer. He'll be vital in attack for Ghana and provide his usual dynamism from wide areas.

He had his breakout season in the Premier League during 2024/2025, producing 11 goals and 5 assists. Links with Manchester United and Liverpool won't go away - there's even a chance by the time the tournament kicks off he has a move sorted. Bournemouth might well watch his value rise should he shine at the World Cup though and there's every possibility it does that. England will know him well but Semenyo's ability allows him to be unpredictable for opponents. Skillful, quick and intelligent he will be a player Thomas Tuchel's men shut down immediately.

Jordan Ayew registered seven goals and seven assists across qualifying for the World Cup so the Leicester City man will be looked upon again to finish off anything created by Semenyo.

The World Cup always presents itself as a shop window for some players and Caleb Yirenkyi certainly falls into that category. Already linked with a move to several clubs around Europe, he turns out for FC Nordsjælland in Norway - a club that has developed many players who have gone onto big things in recent years including Simon Adingra, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah.

Yirenkyi looks set to be next up. Now used as a defensive midfielder he has featured in more advanced roles through the middle. Ghana could well call upon his versatility and ability to perform multiple duties, not only restricted to mopping up in front of the defence. He has a good technical ability and can control a midfield, while he can also burst forward when necessary. Premier League scouts will be watching on very closely at a player who has even been tagged as the next Michael Essien.

Panama

The team is the star for the gritty Panama outfit. They will be up against it in Group L but will be hoping their collective work ethic can carry them through against the more illustrious nations. That being said they still have several individuals who are considered standouts, including captain Aníbal Godoy who plays for San Diego FC in MLS. The 35-year-old is the heartbeat of the side and won't duck from a challenge or confrontation. Expect him to be snapping at the legs of England players when the two nations meet in the final group game.

Adalberto Carrasquilla currently plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico Getty

If Godoy is the heartbeat of the side then Adalberto Carrasquilla is the brain. The midfielder will have the responsibility of pulling play together for Panama and creating chances for the attack. Currently playing out in Mexico for UNAM, Carrasquilla will play centrally and look to organise the game but don't be surprised when he roams in final third areas too.

The minnows of the group boast plenty of experience but also have several names to look out for in the next few years. One of those is Azarias Londoño. He's currently plying his trade for Universidad Católica, out on loan from Panama's Alianza. The 24-year-old is a lively winger boasting immense speed and close control. Should he start, he could well pose a few problems for England's full-backs. Londoño can play anywhere across the frontline and as well as a winger he's featured as both striker and attacking midfielder.