Barcelona have renewed their interest in Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez in their hunt for a new striker, while Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Lautaro Martínez, who has scored 11 goals for Inter Milan so far this season, has been a target for Barça at various points in recent years.. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are considering Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane as the Blaugrana make signing a top-class striker one of their priorities for the summer, according to Rudy Galetti. Despite that intent, Marca reports that Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez won't be among those considered by the Catalan club. The 25-year-old had been clubpresident Joan Laporta's dream signing but his performance in Barca's 3-1 win over Atleti fell short of expectations, and it is also felt that the Argentina international's valuation is too high.

- Bayern Munich, Napoli and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to talkSPORT. The report adds that the 20-year-old England international wants to leave Old Trafford. This comes as Mainoo doesn't feel he has a future with the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim, as he is yet to start a Premier League match this season. The Daily Mail has gone a step further, suggesting that Mainoo will have the pick of at least 12 clubs if he is allowed to leave on loan in January.

- Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi despite the 18-year-old signing a contract that runs until 2029, Fabrizio Romano reports. Bouaddi has already made 72 senior appearances for Les Dogues with 18 of those coming this season. He has also represented France under-21s eight times, recording a goal and assist.

- Napoli and Juventus face off in Serie A on Sunday and Tuttosport reports that the two clubs will also compete in the transfer window. This comes with both outfits wanting Lecce centre-back Tiago Gabriel and Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza. Napoli also like Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, with the Juve having a clause that will see them take half of the fee from any move. The Azzurri could face competition for Muharemovic, as Calciomercato reports that he is on Inter's radar as they aim to bring down the average age of their defence.

- Paris Saint-Germain's management are holding talks about whether to let Lucas Beraldo leave amid interest from Flamengo and Palmeiras, according to Footmercato. The report adds that the defender would prefer to stay in Europe. Beraldo is still appreciated by coach Luis Enrique, but sporting director Luis Campos is aware that letting the 22-year-old leave could significantly boost Les Parisiens' transfer budget. Beraldo also knows that he needs to play regularly to ensure he is part of Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain could offer Bradley Barcola as part of a swap deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, with the forward currently on loan at Barcelona. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool have set their sights on Atalanta's Éderson as they aim to sign a midfielder in January. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United have made Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton their priority as the Red Devils aim to strengthen in midfield. (Caught Offside)

- Nottingham Forest could increase their £100m valuation for Elliot Anderson amid interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are tracking Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, who has also attracted interest from Bologna, Udinese, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Manchester United and Newcastle United. (Calciomercato)

- Roma's search for a striker has seen them look at Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, Corinthians' Yuri Alberto and Borussia Dortmund's Fabio Silva. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Lyon are in talks with Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, with both the 27-year-old and the Blues open to a loan. (L'Equipe)

- Crystal Palace are closely watching Atalanta centre-back Odilon Kossounou as they see the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Marc Guéhi. (TEAMtalk)

- Barcelona hope to complete a deal by the end of the year to sign 17-year-old Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, having seen off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and AC Milan. (Diario Sport)

- Torino are interested in Daniel Maldini, who could leave Atalanta during the January transfer window. (Tuttosport)

- Roma, Torino and Sassuolo could all be options for Jeremie Boga, who has told his agent that he wants to leave Nice in January after being physically attacked. (Calciomercato)

- Genoa have asked Fiorentina for information on midfielder Amir Richardson, who could move in January. (Nicolò Schira)

- Defensive midfielder Hamzat Ojediran is being pushed out by Lens, and the 22-year-old is already in contact with Turkish Süper Lig and MLS clubs. (Footmercato)

- Genoa have shown an interest in Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, who could move in January to get more game time. (Nicolò Schira)