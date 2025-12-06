USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino would 'love' Premier League return, eyes title

Ale Moreno thinks the USMNT have been handed a favourable draw with their opponents in World Cup Group D. (0:54)

Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his determination to one day win the Premier League and Champions League.

The Argentine coach is preparing for next summer's World Cup when he will lead the United States at its home tournament. But his long-term ambitions are to return to elite European club soccer.

In an interview with the BBC, the former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager said he wants to work in England's top flight again.

"The Premier League is the best in the world. Of course I miss it. I am so happy in the USA, but I am always thinking about returning one day," he said. "It is the most competitive league, and of course I would love to come back again."

The U.S. was handed a favorable draw for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada and Mexico. Pochettino's team would at least expect to advance out of its group, which includes Paraguay, Australia and the winner of a European playoff between Türkiye, Slovakia, Kosovo and Romania.

Asked if he could achieve one more thing in his career, Pochettino's answer was "to win the Premier League and the Champions League."

"We were so close in Tottenham. I want to achieve this. I am still young, I have the energy, experience and motivation to try in the future," he said.