2026 World Cup: England avoid latest kickoff times, get air con, as group schedule revealed

England have avoided any of the latest possible kickoff times at the 2026 World Cup and will open in the air-conditioned comfort of the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, after their full schedule was revealed on Saturday.

While Scotland will open with a 2 a.m. BST game against Haiti, England's start times are all much earlier.

Thomas Tuchel's side kickoff with two 9 p.m. UK time [4 p.m. local time] fixtures, against Croatia at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys on June 17 and then Ghana at the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium in Boston on June 23.

Their final game is their latest, taking on Panama at 10 p.m UK [5 p.m. local] at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the tournament's final will be held.

Pubs could stay open late in England and Wales if the home nations reach the latter stages.

A government consultation has been opened and should conclude in January 2026 about whether to grant extended licensing hours.

The proposal is for pubs to stay open until 1 a.m. for quarterfinals, semifinals and the final if the games kick off at 9 p.m. or earlier.

"I remember watching the World Cup in Mexico as a teenager and it looked like somewhere from Mars, something from another galaxy -- so exciting," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"We know it will be hot and very tough, but I think it's most important we arrive with hunger, a lot of excitement and, as a team, that we do not worry.

Harry Kane scored twice for England against Albania. Getty

"We don't worry about the opponents further on because you never know what might happen and the favourites do not always go through."

He added: "Croatia will be very tough. They are strong, determined and I have already had a text message from Mateo Kovacic.

"It will be a hard game an could easily be a quarterfinal tie or beyond, but we do not get involved in anything beyond that.

"Let's enjoy it. It's a very complex group, a difficult group. There's a lot of big games -- but it's on us now to win."