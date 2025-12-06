2026 World Cup: Scotland to open with 2 a.m. kickoff vs. Haiti

Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf look at Group C, with Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Burley's Scotland looking to qualify. (1:23)

Scotland will play their first 2026 World Cup group game against Haiti at 2 a.m. BST before 11 p.m. games against Morocco and Brazil.

Twenty-four hours after the Steve Clarke's side were drawn in Group C, the full schedule for next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico was revealed -- with late nights pending for Scottish fans.

The match against Haiti is on June 13 at 9 p.m. local, but that's 2 a.m. on June 14 for fans back at home. They play Morocco on June 19 and Brazil on June 24.

Scotland's first two group games will be played at Gillette Stadium in Boston, with their final match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Scotland boss Clarke previously said: "There's lots of positives from the draw. I'm happy not to draw any of the European teams because we play them a lot obviously.

"It feels like a World Cup because we play three teams from three different continents and that's what the World Cup is all about.

"It's a strange quirk of fate to draw two teams that we faced at the last World Cup we were at in 1998. Sometimes that happens in the draw.

"Since I took the job six and a half years ago, the team has been progressing. We hadn't qualified for a major tournament in over 20 years and we've now qualified for three of the last four so the team have done fantastic.

"I've got a great group of players who are determined to do well for their country every time they go on the pitch and I'm sure next summer will be no different."