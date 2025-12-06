Guardiola tells Cherki to learn from Messi after rabona assist

Janusz Michallik reflects on Phil Foden's return to form, after Foden produced a goal and an assist in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Sunderland. (1:53)

Pep Guardiola has told Rayan Cherki to learn from Lionel Messi after the French forward produced an outrageous assist during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Sunderland.

Cherki's rabona cross laid on the third and final goal for Phil Foden as City moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

His piece of skill prompted further cheers from fans at the Etihad Stadium when it was replayed on the big screens.

It was the highlight of a man-of-the-match performance from Cherki, a £30 million ($40m) summer signing from Lyon.

"Rayan is an exceptional player," said Guardiola. "He is so young, he has a huge personality.

Rayan Cherki celebrates with Phil Foden following his memorable assist in Manchester City's win over Sunderland. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"In the final third he has something special. What I admire the most about Rayan is not the skills. I never saw Messi play a cross like he has done.

"Messi is the best player to play the game, but I never saw these kinds of crosses. Crosses are fine, right or left or which part of your feet, it doesn't matter.

"If it is effective it is fine, but I like the simplicity because I learned from Messi that I never make a mistake with the simple things. "

City's win over Sunderland was confirmed a couple of hours after Arsenal dropped points at Aston Villa thanks to Emi Buendia's stoppage time winner.

The goal, with the last kick of the game at Villa Park, was greeted with huge cheers from City fans watching in the concourses while the players at the Etihad were warming up.

"It's better to be closer to the top of the league but from my experience it is consistency," said Guardiola.

"Consistency comes from the way you play, not from the results or being two points in front or four behind.

"It is how you perform and how much you grow. Today has been one of the best performances of the year during 94 minutes."