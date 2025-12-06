Lionel Messi’s steal sets up goal for Rodrigo De Paul to take a 2-1 lead over Vancouver. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A brace of assists from Lionel Messi secured a first-ever MLS Cup title for Inter Miami CF after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday.

The victory completes a dramatic turnaround for a club that was languishing in the MLS basement when the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in Miami as the biggest signing in MLS history in July 2023.

- Miami chief: Luis Suárez's future is his decision

It was the 44th title of Messi's career and third with Miami, having helped the team to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters' Shield in 2024. MLS Cup, though, is the biggest trophy so far for a club that launched with the backing of David Beckham in 2020.

Held at a packed Chase Stadium in South Florida, the home side took an early lead thanks to an own-goal scored by Vancouver's Édier Ocampo in the eight minute. Forced by a shot from Miami's Tadeo Allende, the ball deflected off Ocampo and past Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Despite the instant advantage for Miami, and some scrappy plays that led to regaining possession, the Whitecaps then gradually took charge in the remainder of the first half.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Rodrigo De Paul after Inter Miami's second goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rich Storry/Getty Images

With captain and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller pulling plenty of the strings, the visitors were proactive in the final third before the halftime whistle. Following the midway break, Vancouver's relentless pressure found an even higher gear. In the second half, head coach Jesper Sørensen pushed his team further up the field, leading to a goal from Ali Ahmed in the 60th minute that tied the match at 1-1.

At first appearing to be a straightforward save, Ahmed's shot took an unexpected late bounce that snuck its way beyond the fingertips of Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.

The narrative of the plucky underdogs coming into town and stealing the spotlight all appeared to be set. That is, until the biggest star on the pitch took over in the second half. Messi, cleverly stealing the ball in the opposition's half in the 71st minute, then dished a dangerous pass to a sprinting De Paul.

With just the goalkeeper to beat, Messi's fellow Argentine international slotted his shot with ease into Vancouver's net to put the home side decisively in front.

With chants of "Messi! Messi!" ringing throughout Chase Stadium, the crowd seemed to know how the match would play out.

Vancouver, eager to at least send the game into extra time, continued their pressing in the dying minutes, but were left with nothing to show. Instead, it was Messi, again.

Adding salt on the wounds of the visitors, Messi provided an assist for Allende in the 96th minute to make it t 3-1 and cement Miami's first MLS Cup title. The goal sparked wild celebrations all around Chase Stadium, not least from first-year coach Javier Mascherano.

The final whistle blew following a final touch of Sergio Busquets' career, with the midfielder joining teammate and fellow former Barcelona legend Jordi Alba in retiring following Saturday's game.

Inter Miami became the 16th franchise in the league's 30-year history to win an MLS title. And this extends a run of parity for MLS, which has seen five different franchises win championships in the last five years and eight franchises claim a title in the last nine seasons -- only Columbus has won twice in that span.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.