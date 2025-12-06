Mohamed Salah slams Liverpool treatment, hints at January exit

Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah has hinted that he could leave Liverpool in January and suggested the club has "thrown him under the bus" amid its run of dismal form.

In an explosive seven-and-a-half minute interview on Saturday evening, the Egypt international admitted his relationship with head coach Arne Slot has broken down and said he is being scapegoated as "a problem" for the Premier League champions.

Salah was an unused substitute at Elland Road as Liverpool drew 3-3 with Leeds United on Saturday evening, having also been dropped to the bench against West Ham United and Sunderland.

It is the first time in his Liverpool career Salah has failed to start consecutive Premier League games, with the forward having started 53 successive matches in the top flight prior to last weekend's trip to the London Stadium.

"I could not believe I am sitting on the bench for 90 minutes," Salah said. "That's the third time. It's the first time in my career, I think. Very disappointed, done so much for this club over years, especially last season, It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I feel it.

"Someone wants me to get all the blame. [The] club promised me a lot in summer. Now I'm on bench so can say they haven't kept those promises. I used to have a good relationship [with Slot]. Now we don't have any relationship and I don't know why. [It] seems like someone does not want me in the club.

Salah is due to travel to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Egypt following Liverpool's next home game against against Brighton next Saturday.

"I call my mum and dad told them to come to the Brighton game," Salah added. "It doesn't matter if I play or not. I'm going to enjoy it. Just going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the African Cup, because I don't know what is going to happen when I am there."

Salah, who has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances for Liverpool, signed a two-year-contract extension in April following a stunning individual season which helped power Liverpool to the Premier League title. He has scored just five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season, however he said he is not getting the respect he deserves from the club.

"It's not acceptable to me to be fair," he said. "If I was somewhere else, every club would protect its players. Now, it's 'Throw Mo under the bus because he is a problem in a team.' I don't think I am a problem. I am not fighting for my position every day because I have earned it. I am not bigger than the club. I am not bigger than anything. But I have earned it.

"It is what it is. In football you never know, but I don't accept this situation. I have done so much for this club. I am sorry, I love [Erling] Haaland because I love him. I am the current top scorer in the Premier League. Win the league in style.

"Absolutely, it hurts me. What I have done, it hurts. I know the club well, I have been here for many years. Tomorrow, [former player and now pundit Jamie] Carragher is going to criticize me but that's fine."

Salah has previously been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether he could move to the Saudi Pro League in January, Salah said: "I don't want to answer that question because club will take me in a different direction.

"I have done so much for this club. I love the fans so much and love the club, I don't know what is next. I am scoring more than anyone in this generation since I came to the Premier League. I don't think anyone else scored more. Can I give an example? It's silly, Harry Kane was not scoring for 10 games, maybe got one or two. Everyone in the media was: 'Harry will score for sure.' Now it is: 'Mo needs to be on the bench.'"

He added: "I don't know if someone wants me out. Don't put words in my mouth, please. it's just how it feels. I asked but don't see an explanation. I knew I wasn't going to play. It's just take it and swallow it. Arne told me yesterday. I had a meeting yesterday. He knows my feelings.

Asked if he regrets signing the contract extension, Salah said: "How bad I have to answer that. Even the question hurts, I will never regret signing for this club. I thought I was signing and ending my career here. Now this is not according to the plan.

"In my head, why should it end this way? Five months ago I was winning awards, now why go in this direction? Everyone in the team is not in this form, but I am the one who has to defend himself. There is no relationship [with Slot]. It was a very good relationship. Now there is no relationship. I don't feel let down by my teammates. These guys know how much I love them and how much I support them. There is much love between us."