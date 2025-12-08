Stats: Lionel Messi MVP with 15 and 44th title, Kylian Mbappé's record 47, Harry Kane's 58 in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

It was a busy weekend across Europe's top leagues with crucial results affecting the tables. Premier League leaders Arsenal lost to Aston Villa as Manchester City reduced the deficit at the top to just two points after beating Sunderland. Liverpool failed to get a positive result as they drew 3-3 against Leeds United while Chelsea also endured a goalless draw against Bournemouth.

In Laliga, Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid had a tough outing, losing to Celta Vigo 2-0 while Barcelona opened up a four-point lead thanks to their 5-3 victory over Real Betis.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench in his team's 5-0 win over Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Napoli lead the Serie A table after an important win over Juventus with Rasmus Højlund scoring a brace. Inter and AC Milan also won their games as they occupy second and third spots respectively.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

6

Arsenal have lost six Premier League games against Aston Villa under Mikel Arteta, their second-most against an opponent under the Spaniard (7 vs Manchester City).

95

In the 95th minute (94:03), Emiliano Buendía scored the second-latest winning goal Arsenal have conceded on record (from 2006-07) in a Premier League game, after conceding against Brighton in June 2020 (94:26).

5

Phil Foden scored his fifth goal in his last three games for Manchester City in all competitions, as many as he scored in his previous 17 games for the club.

70

Tottenham's Richarlison netted his 70th career PL goal in the weekend. He became only the third Brazilian-born player to reach 70+ goals in Premier League history after Roberto Firmino (82) and Gabriel Jesus (76),

2

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike became the first player to score twice in the opening five minutes of the second half of a Premier League game since Raheem Sterling did so for Manchester City against Watford in March 2019.

Liverpool's draw with Leeds was a madness �� 48' ⏱️ Ekitike⚽ 0-1

50' ⏱️ Ekitike ⚽ 0-2

73' ⏱️ Calvert-Lewin (p) ⚽ 1-2

75' ⏱️ Stach ⚽ 2-2

80' ⏱️ Szoboszlai ⚽ 2-3

90+6' ⏱️ Tanaka ⚽ 3-3 pic.twitter.com/ylmWOK9zeN - ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 6, 2025

5

Crystal Palace have won five of their eight away London derbies in the Premier League in 2025 (D2, L1), as many such victories as across 2018 (1), 2019 (2), 2020 (1), 2021 (0), 2022 (1), 2023 (0) and 2024 (0) combined.

47

Kylian Mbappé has created 47 chances in this LaLiga season, a record for a Real Madrid player after his first 16 games of a campaign in the competition since Mesut Özil in 2020/11 (55).

1

The defeat to Celta Vigo is Real Madrid's first dropped points at home this season after a 12-game home winning streak in all competitions dating back to last season.

1

This was also the first time Real Madrid received multiple red cards in a LaLiga game since against Villarreal in 2012 when Pepe, Ozil and Sergio Ramos all got late red cards.

3

Celta Vigo's Williot Swedberg became the first foreign player to score in three or more consecutive LaLiga matches against Real Madrid since Luis Suárez in October 2018 (also three).

18

Barcelona have gained 18 points from losing positions in LaLiga 2025/26, as many as in the entire previous league season.

FERRAN TORRES WITH A FIRST HALF HAT TRICK �� pic.twitter.com/yYETRtcNBI - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2025

3

Ferran Torres became the first Barcelona player to score a first-half hat trick in the league since Robert Lewandowski did it in October 2024 vs Alavés (7', 22', 32').

500

Atletico Madrid's Koke played his 500th career LaLiga game in the weekend, all with Atlético Madrid. He became the seventh player with 500+ games with the same team in the league history and first with Atlético.

58

Harry Kane has scored a total of 58 goals for club and country in 2025, more than he has ever scored before in a calendar year as a professional (previous best 56 in 2017).

Harry Kane comes off the bench in the 60th minute and casually drops a hat trick �� Different �� pic.twitter.com/rEcaPv2dTY - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2025

3

At 19 years, 22 days, RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande became the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in Bundesliga history behind Frankfurt's Walter Bechtold (18y, 118d in November 1965).

6

Saïd El Mala has scored six goals in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other teenager in the top 5 leagues in 2025-26. Only Lukas Podolski (18y, 325d) was younger than El Mala (19y, 102d) when he scored his sixth Bundesliga goal for Köln.

1

Napoli (win 13, draw 4) are unbeaten in home matches in an entire calendar year in Serie A for the first time since 1987.

2

Kenan Yildiz is only the second Juventus player in the last 50 years to score at least 5 goals in the first 15 games of a Serie A season before turning 21 years, after Alessandro Del Piero (5 in 1994/95).

30

Como became the 30th opponent against which Lautaro Martínez has found the net in Serie A. Since his first season with Inter (2018/19), no player has reached this milestone in a single league among Europe's top-five leagues.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

On Saturday, Lionel Messi played a big role in helping Inter Miami secure their first-ever MLS Cup title. He assisted twice as his team beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 to lift the trophy. Messi was also named the MLS Cup MVP.

Lionel Messi was awarded the 2025 MLS Cup MVP �� His 15 goal contributions in these playoffs are also the most in a single postseason in MLS history �� �� pic.twitter.com/RwIRDyCj4Y - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 7, 2025

44

This was the 44th senior title for Messi. It was also his third with Miami, having helped the team to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters' Shield in 2024.

15

Messi had recorded 15 goal contributions in the playoffs. It is the most in a single playoffs in MLS history.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)