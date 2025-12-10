Not a 'lay-up': USA clash could be the most hyped in Socceroos history

Open Extended Reactions

Australia's game against the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup won't be the biggest game that the Socceroos have ever played at the global footballing showpiece.

In all honesty, between round-of-16 appearances against eventual champions Italy and Argentina, the drought-breaking win over Japan in 2006, the knockout-stage-securing win over Croatia in that same tournament, or group-stage games against defending champions such as France and Spain, it would struggle to break into the top 10. But when Tony Popovic's side run out to face the Americans in Seattle on June 19, it might just be one of the most hyped games that the Socceroos have ever played.

Drawn into Group D at next year's tournament alongside the co-hosts, as well as Paraguay and a European qualifier to be drawn from one of Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, or Romania, Australia now, for the most part, knows what they'll need to secure back-to-back appearances in the World Cup knockout stages. Supporters, meanwhile, can start to plan their journey alongside the Socceroos throughout the group and possibly beyond, trying to figure out how they'll source tickets amongst high demand and significant prices, but also grapple with accommodation costs that a quick perusal of booking sites would suggest will run them back more than a grand for just a couple of nights.

Both cohorts also now know that their journey will begin on the West Coast of North America, with the Socceroos' opening game against the European qualifier to take place in Vancouver, followed by the Seattle clash against the Americans and then a meeting with Paraguay in Santa Clara. Travel and logistics-wise, this should prove relatively simple for the team and travelling supporters alike, while the timezone also ensures favourable broadcast times for those watching at home. It also means that, for the most part, the sweltering heat of the North American summer will be dodged.

And while the progression of the eight best third-placed sides across a record 12 groups at the expanded 48-team World Cup somewhat reduces the jeopardy compared to previous 32-team tournaments, this also means that Popovic's side's knockout destiny likely rests upon their form in the Pacific Northwest.

Which brings us back to the United States. While Mauricio Pochettino's side was placed in Pot 1 of the World Cup draw by virtue of their status as co-hosts (with Mexico in Group A and Canada in Group B afforded similar privileges), the USMNT's FIFA ranking of 14 wasn't too far off earning that right -- only bettered in Pot 2 by Croatia, Morocco, and Colombia. In recent months, the side's form, which had been stuttering and raising a few alarm bells, has taken a turn under their Argentine coach: unbeaten in five with wins over Japan, Uruguay, Paraguay and, back in September, Australia. And highlighted by the likes of Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic, they field top-line talent playing at some of the best clubs in the world.

When you add the luxury of hosting the tournament, which, Qatar aside, generally correlates with improved performances, the Americans are the favourites to top Group D and should hold hopes of staging a deep run into the competition. Indeed, if they don't achieve the former, it will have to be considered a letdown on their part. Even if, given how difficult Australia and Paraguay (who conceded just 10 goals across 18 South American qualifiers) have proven to be in competitive games, to say nothing of Türkiye potentially joining, topping the group will perhaps not be as comfortable as some of the more boisterous sections of their professional commentariat, one of whom described Australia as a "lay-up" suggest.

play 3:17 Should USMNT be happy with their World Cup draw? The "Futbol Americas" crew react to USMNT's 2026 FIFA World Cup group draw.

From an Australian perspective, this means that if they can take something from that game in Seattle, a point or even a win, they'll go a long way towards the knockouts -- being able to take points off the strongest team in your group, assuming that they go ahead and do the job against your other rivals, carries obvious benefits.

Further, heavy lies the crown of favoritism and expectation, and with the weight of anticipation on the Americans' shoulders from an expectant home crowd, it's very easy to envisage the game being played out in a manner that suits the Socceroos' strengths and tests their opponents with something they've struggled with: the hosts taking the onus of possession as they seek to break down an Australian outfit comfortable in sitting back in a low block, who can then look to pick their moments and break through in transition. This feeling may only heighten if the United States are frustrated by the stout Paraguayans in their opening game.

Their recent fixtures may have exposed the perils of regression to the mean and heightened scrutiny of the side's urgent need to improve in possession, but if the Socceroos can be clinical -- as they did when they vastly outperformed their expected goals (xG) in World Cup qualifying and secured wins over Japan and Saudi Arabia -- this approach can prove effective. It wouldn't be pretty -- by any stretch -- nor probably fun to watch. But if it gets wins at a World Cup, Popovic, who has already engineered one unfancied run when he took an unheralded Western Sydney Wanderers to a 2014 Asian Champions League crown, wouldn't mind too much.

Yet the footballing aspects of the game against the United States are only part of the picture of why it will likely be so big. For one, this will be the first time that Australia has played a host nation since 1974, when a team largely comprised of semiprofessionals captained by the legendary Johnny Warren were grouped with West Germany. This means that the spotlight will be well and truly on Lumen Field when kick-off arrives, and that the stands and build-up will be just that bit more circus-like than otherwise.

While there were inevitably plenty of hot takes about the quality of Australian sides that took on Germany, Brazil, and Spain before they played in previous tournaments, these weren't written in English and easily consumed Down Under. Nor were they as readily available as they will be in 2026, where the ability to spew outrage and polarisation is not only available to anyone with an internet connection but boosted by algorithms and monetisation programs that ensure that even the most Johnny No-Mates or Becky Bad-Opinions amongst us, Aussie or American, can be seen by tens of thousands if they hit the timeline just right.

Combine this with more of the "lay-up"-esque analysis likely to ramp up as kick-off approaches and the hyper-online and prickly habits of Aussie footballing fans (observe their reaction to the late Grant Wahl's suggestion that the Socceroos' might not have been very good in 2018), Australian sporting fans (just look at Oscar Piastri's online following), and there's going to be a lot of kindling for the fire. Common sense? Goodwill? Touching grass? The actual human interaction being fun and friendly? Not on my internet!

On- and off-the-field, then, the Socceroos being drawn against the United States promises to be big, potentially defining both of their World Cup campaigns. Toxic, too. But big. And fun.