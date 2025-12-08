Josko Gvardiol: Jokes at Man City to ramp up ahead of Croatia vs. England in '26 WC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks on his side's midweek clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:22)

Pep Guardiola: Hopefully we can perform against Real Madrid (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Josko Gvardiol expects the World Cup jokes to ramp up at Manchester City's training ground over the next few months after Croatia were drawn against England.

Croatia are set to open their World Cup campaign against Thomas Tuchel's side in Dallas on June 17.

The Group L clash could see Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic come up against a host of City teammates including Phil Foden, John Stones and Nico O'Reilly.

And while Gvardiol hasn't had time to start the mind games yet, the defender says there's likely to be some gentle teasing in the months leading up to the game.

"Not yet, maybe a month before it starts," Gvardiol said.

Josko Gvardiol will come up against several of his Manchester City teammates at the 2026 World Cup. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"I'm happy that I'm going to see them. Hopefully all of them will be in the team. I spoke to Kalvin [Phillips]. I remember my first Euros, his first Euros, we played against each other in the first game. Kalvin was there, John, Phil, Kyle [Walker]. I was playing as a full-back so I was on Kyle's side."

Croatia and England have recent history at major tournaments.

Croatia beat Gareth Southgate's England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia before England got a measure of revenge by beating Croatia in their opening game of Euro 2020 -- played in 2021 because of delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a big thing to be at the World Cup," Gvardiol said.

"When it starts all we try to do is go game by game and try to win as many points as possible and qualify for the next round."

- City reduce title deficit after Sunderland victory

- What do the rules say about Man City's alleged 'fake injury?'

- City's Josko Gvardiol nearly quit football for another sport

Despite having a population of less than four million, Croatia have managed to reach the semifinals of the last two World Cups.

They were beaten by France in the 2018 final and lost in the semifinals to eventual winners Argentina four years later.

"We need to stay on the ground," Gvardiola said.

"We're a small nation and we go game by game. That's it. Even with the results in Russia and Qatar, we weren't expecting it. With a bit of luck and the energy we put into the games, anything is possible."