Hulk, 39, rolls back years to score Puskas-contender thunderbolt

Hulk is still plying his trade at 39 in Brazil. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Former Brazil mainstay Hulk rolled back the years on Sunday as he scored a Puskas contender in Atlético Mineiro's 5-0 thrashing of Vasco de Gama in the Brazilian Serie A.

Atlético won a free-kick about 40 yards from goal just after the half-hour mark when Hulk, the former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg forward, stepped up and lashed the ball home with a Roberto Carlos-esque strike.

It was Atlético's second goal of five on the night in their last game of the season, confirming an 11th-placed finish in the league.

Hulk, 39, joined Atlético in 2021 after a four-year spell at Shanghai Port F.C. in the Chinese Super League that saw him register 51 goals in 100 appearances.

His spell in China followed a hugely successful period at Porto and then Zenit, including appearances at the 2012 Olympics and home World Cup for Brazil in 2014.

The future of Hulk remains up for debate.

His contract to remain with the Belo Horizonte club expires at the end of 2026.

Hulk is a legend at Atlético, having scored over 100 goals for them. Few were as trademark as the thunderbolt free-kick against Vasco de Gama.