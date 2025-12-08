Craig Burley warns that Xabi Alonso could face mounting pressure if Real Madrid lose to Manchester City in the Champions League. (1:19)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez met with the club's board of directors to discuss the future of manager Xabi Alonso following the side's 2-0 LaLiga loss to Celta Vigo at the Bernabéu, a source told ESPN.

Madrid's poor form was also discussed ahead of Wednesday's key Champions League match against Manchester City. Pérez and the club's board saw the match against Celta as a worrying step backwards after the 3-0 victory against Athletic Club last Wednesday.

Sunday's loss leaves Madrid four points behind Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, and increases the pressure on Alonso, having picked up just one win in Madrid's last five league games.

Sources within the club said the board is considering options to Alonso with the results against City said to be a key turning point for the manager.

Sources said that Zinedine Zidane and Álvaro Arbeloa are two managers under consideration to succeed Alonso. Zidane has not managed a team since he left Madrid. Arbeloa is managing Castilla.

Regarding the situation in the locker room, sources said the board discussed the poor management of the squad, with the now-stalled renewal of Vinícius Júnior still pending.

In addition, there is concern about the performance of players such as Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde.

Other sources in the Real Madrid dressing room tell ESPN that the feeling from within is one of guilt shared in the squad, between the coach and the players themselves, who have not been able to understand the methods of Xabi Alonso and his technical staff.

Sources said Alonso's management in the dressing room has also been questioned, with concern that he has been too soft on the players in recent weeks.

The team is also missing the presence of leaders in the team, such as Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez and now Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid finished with nine men as they crashed to a shock 2-0 loss at home to Celta Vigo. Getty Images

Real Madrid also got more bad news on Monday as defender Éder Militão is expected to be sidelined for at least three months because of a left leg injury.

The club said Monday that Militão underwent tests and was diagnosed with a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in his leg. They said his "progress will be monitored."

Such injuries could require from three to fourth months of recovery, reports said.

Militão was assisted off the field in the loss to Celta Vigo in the first half.

Militão, a Brazil international, has had to deal with serious knee injuries in recent years.

He is the latest setback to affect Xabi Alonso's squad that has been depleted by injuries recently.

ESPN's Rodra contributed to this report.