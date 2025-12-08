Mohamed Salah left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad after explosive interview

Mark Ogden wonders if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool after confirmation that he won't be a part of their squad to face Inter. (1:51)

Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Liverpool have temporarily removed him from selection following an explosive interview in which he took aim at the club and head coach Arne Slot, sources told ESPN.

It is unclear whether Salah will be considered for selection for Liverpool's Premier League game against Brighton -- a fixture that would be his last game for the club before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to reporters at Elland Road on Saturday, Salah vented his frustrations at having been left on the bench for the duration of Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

Mohamed Salah will not be involved in Liverpool's Champions League tie with Inter Milan. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

Salah -- who has just four goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season -- trained with the first team at the AXA Training Centre on Monday morning however the club have made the decision to leave him out of the travelling party for Tuesday night's match at the San Siro.

Sources told ESPN the decision was taken in consultation with and with Slot's full support.

Given the nature and timing of the player's public comments, there is a belief that a period away from the squad is in the best interests of all parties, though Salah will not face disciplinary action.

Liverpool have won just four of their last 15 games in all competitions, but sources told ESPN that Slot maintains the full backing of the club's hierarchy, even in spite of Salah's outburst.

Liverpool currently sit 13th in the Champions League table and need a result in Milan to boost their chances of qualifying in the top eight for the knockout stages.