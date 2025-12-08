Tottenham's Destiny Udogie sidelined with latest hamstring injury

ESPN's Janusz Michallik believes Xavi Simons is finally finding his feet at Tottenham after scoring and assisting in their 2-0 victory over Brentford. (1:40)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has confirmed Destiny Udogie will be sidelined until the New Year with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the problem in last week's 2-2 draw at Newcastle and missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Brentford.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' Champions League home game against Slavia Prague, Frank confirmed Udogie would not feature again until next month.

"Destiny has unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury in the end of the Newcastle game so he's out until January unfortunately," he told a news conference, adding that Brennan Johnson is "touch and go" for Tuesday's match with an unspecified problem.

"There will be a bit of rotation [against Slavia Prague]. I think that's the right thing to do to make sure everyone is coming full for energy and freshness but also keeping a core."

Udogie's progress at Spurs has been stunted by repeated muscule injuries. He has missed 25 games with hamstring issues during his time at the club.

Frank also confirmed Yves Bissouma is subject to an internal disciplinary procedure following allegations he inhaled laughing gas for a second time.

Bissouma was dropped from the squad in August for repeated lateness and is yet to feature for Tottenham this season, having been sidelined with various injuries.

He is currently recovering from ankle surgery but a report in The Sun allegedly showed footage of Bissouma inhaling nitrous oxide in November.

Nitrous oxide was made a Class C drug in 2023 as part of the UK government's anti-social behaviour action plan and possession of it for recreational use is an offence.

"It is an internal matter that we are dealing with at the moment," said Frank on Bissouma. "When we have dealt with that, then I will have a comment on that."