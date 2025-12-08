Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as a 'disgrace' over outburst

Mark Ogden wonders if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool after confirmation that he won't be a part of their squad to face Inter. (1:51)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has branded Mohamed Salah's outburst as "disgraceful" and "choreographed" in a scathing attack on the Liverpool star.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Salah vented his frustrations at having been left on the bench for the duration of Liverpool's clash at Elland Road. A match that Liverpool eventually drew 3-3 after a late Leeds equaliser. Salah singled out Carragher in the interview saying "tomorrow, [former player and now pundit Jamie] Carragher is going to criticize me but that's fine."

On Tuesday, Liverpool confirmed that Salah was left out of Liverpool's squad for their Champions League match against Internazionale on Tuesday.

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool in a 17-year senior career, didn't hold back when asked about the current situation on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I do not think it was," Carragher said. "I think whenever Salah stops in the mix zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it's choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position."

Carragher, who made also defended his previous criticism of Salah took particular issue over one remark.

"The one line that stands out for me is 'thrown under the bus.' He's thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they've had since the 1950s and he hasn't done that.

"When we are talking about throwing people under the bus, he's thrown every Liverpool right-back under the bus for the 8 years. Can you imagine playing behind him for eight years? But we accept it because he's a superstar and he's scored 250 goals and he's given me as a Liverpool supporter some of the greatest nights of my life."

In a further dig, Carragher also questioned Salah over his record with Egypt.

"You weren't a big star before you came to Liverpool, you haven't really won much for Egypt, no matter how big you are, you need help from your teammates, your manager and fans, it's important that he remembers that," Carragher said. "When he talks after Leeds, it's all about me, me, me."

Salah, who has just four goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, trained with the first team at the AXA Training Centre on Monday morning however the club made the decision to leave him out of the travelling party for Tuesday night's match at the San Siro against Inter.

Sources told ESPN the decision was taken in consultation with Slot and with the manager's full support.