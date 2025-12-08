Wolves vs. Man United LIVE: Latest updates as Fernandes puts visitors in front

The ESPN FC team discuss whether they think Bruno Fernandes should be playing higher up for Manchester United, and if new signings have caused him to drop back. (1:45)

Has Bruno Fernandes been forced to play deeper by new signings? (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers with Ruben Amorim's team looking for a win that would see them rise as high as sixth in the Premier League table and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Matheus Cunha was named in Ruben Amorim's starting lineup for a game that marks the Brazil international's return to the club where he made his name in England.

Wolves:

Starting XI: Sam Johnstone, Ki-Jana Hoever, Yerson Mosquera, Emmanuel Agbadou, Toti Gomes, David Wolfe, André, Ladislav Krejcí, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jhon Arias, Jørgen Strand Larsen

Substitutes: Jose Sa, Hugo Bueno, Santiago Bueno, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Lopez, Mane, Tchatchoua.

Man United:

Starting XI: Senne Lammens, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha

Substitutes: Bayindir, Martinez, Zirkzee, Malacia, Dorgu, Yoro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Lacey.

- AFCON 2025: How many Man Untied, Wolves players are going?

- Amorim says he still needs time at Man United. How much will he get?

- Premier League table

Monday's game features the return of Cunha to Molineux. The attacker, who joined United in a £62.5 million move in the summer, opened his United account during United's 4-2 win over Brighton in October.

Wolves are enduring a dismal campaign. They are still without a win this season and have not scored a goal in the Premier League since Oct. 26 when they lost 3-2 at home against Burnley.

Amorim's side have put their early-season woes behind them but are still struggling for consistency -- United couldn't find a way past West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday as they were forced to settle for a point.

Wolves replaced Vitor Pereira with Rob Edwards in a bid to turn their season around but he is still searching for his first points since returning to the club he represented as a player.