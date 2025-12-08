Jonny Evans steps down from Manchester United role after five months

Open Extended Reactions

Jonny Evans has stepped down as Manchester United's head of loans and pathways after just five months in the post, the Press Association understands.

The 37-year-old retired at the end of last season, having made 536 senior appearances -- including 241 for the Red Devils across two spells -- and won 107 caps for Northern Ireland.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Evans took up the role as United's head of loans and pathways in June but has now left the position in order to spend more time with his family.

It is understood his departure has been amicable and the former defender will take time before deciding what to do next.

He was close to completing his UEFA A Licence before taking on the role at United, so there is potentially a future in coaching for the former Northern Ireland captain.

Evans lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at United.