FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have been handed a trip to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the third round of this year's competition, while both Manchester United and Wrexham were drawn against Premier League sides.

Macclesfield, one of four non-league clubs remaining at the time the draw was made, currently sit 14th in National League North.

In their previous guise as Macclesfield Town, the Silkmen reached the fourth round of the competition in 2013, where they lost to Wigan.

National League South side Weston-super-Mare will travel to League Two Grimsby, who had their own taste of cup glory earlier this season when they knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup.

Boreham Wood, looking to replicate their stunning run to the fifth round three years ago, are at home to either Brackley or Burton.

The draw threw up four all-Premier League ties, topped by Aston Villa's trip to Tottenham, while Everton face Sunderland, Newcastle take on Bournemouth and Brighton travel to Manchester United.

Premier League leaders Arsenal face a trip to Fratton Park to face 2008 winners Portsmouth, while Wrexham have landed a high-profile home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are at home to Barnsley, Manchester City face League One Exeter, and there is a tasty-looking London derby between Charlton and Chelsea at The Valley.

All matches will be played around the weekend of Jan. 10-11, 2026.