This weekend, the Premier League headlines were dominated by Mohamed Salah's postmatch interview, in which he outlined his disgruntlement at Liverpool. But there were also some fascinating developments on the pitch: Aston Villa's form is remarkable (as Arsenal found out), Liverpool's defending is still chaotic, and Crystal Palace are riding high in fourth in what's shaping up to be a crazy scramble for Champions League spots.

There are plenty of takes around after the weekend, and ahead of the next batch of fixtures, we look at some snap judgements before weighing up whether they are overreactions or legit takes. But there's only one place to start.

Liverpool's chiefs must choose: Arne Slot or Mo Salah?

Slot's team is struggling -- they have just two Premier League wins in 10 games after a 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday. Memories of the Premier League triumph are still vivid, but he needs results. Meanwhile, Salah's record at Liverpool is astonishing, but after his explosive interview on Saturday, Liverpool's management faces a catch-22 call.

play 1:29 Is 'frustration' driving Mohammed Salah's reaction to situation at Liverpool? Beth Lindop believes external 'noise' has impacted Mohammed Salah's reaction to his situation at Liverpool.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

Slot was furious with the Liverpool defense after they conceded a 96th-minute equalizer against Leeds. The Liverpool manager slumped into a crouch of despair when Ao Tanaka's shot went in. He just looked fed up. Still, at least set pieces are fixable. At least the players presented a united front. Dominik Szoboszlai told the BBC soon after full time: "The only way we can get out of this is together."

Step forward Salah, who hasn't started their past three games. In that now-infamous 7 ½-minute interview with journalists after the Leeds draw, Salah effectively issued an ultimatum to the club: back him or lose him. He spoke about how he has no relationship with Slot, how he feels like he has been thrown under the bus, and how someone at the club no longer wants him there. Internazionale and Brighton are next up for Liverpool, and that could be it for Salah before he heads off on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

What happens next? If you look at the recent history of public player-vs.-manager spats, the manager wins out. Jadon Sancho vs. Erik ten Hag? Sancho was exiled and loaned out. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Ten Hag? Ten Hag won via KO. Romelu Lukaku vs. Thomas Tuchel? Lukaku apologized and was reintegrated. Carlos Tevez vs. Roberto Mancini? Tevez was suspended but later reintegrated, complete with apology.

The team has several issues, but when it comes to Slot-Salah, clearly there's a disconnect. No player is bigger than a club. And while this relationship isn't completely irreparable, it needs careful counselling and mediation to repair it. Liverpool still need Salah, but he will need to build bridges.

Arsenal still aren't consistent enough to win the title

Emi Buendia's 95th-minute winner for Villa against Arsenal has opened the door for the chasing pack. Manchester City's 3-0 win over Sunderland coupled with Arsenal's defeat has seen the lead at the top of the league cut to two points, and it's fair to question whether Mikel Arteta's side is comfortable shouldering the pressure of being title favorites.

play 0:39 Arteta backs Arsenal to bounce back from defeat to Aston Villa Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, as Emi Buendia's late winner ended the Gunners' 18-match unbeaten run.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

Arsenal have just two wins from their last five in the league, and their defense has been obliterated through injury. This was their sixth different partnership at center back, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Cristhian Mosquera now sidelined. They have able deputies, but their foundations are shaky. In midfield, Martin Odegaard's reintroduction is accelerating, but he still needs minutes. Arteta is still trying to unpick the conundrum up front deciding between the ever-adaptable Mikel Merino or Viktor Gyökeres.

But is there cause for concern? Not yet. This was Arsenal's first defeat in the league since Aug. 31, and ultimately, the teams around them aren't showing title-winning consistency either. City are slowly building up a head of steam, while the good work of Chelsea's impressive 10-player performance against Arsenal a fortnight ago was unpicked by their defeat to Leeds and draw at Bournemouth. And do Villa have it in them to mount a title-challenge? It's uncharted territory for them.

Arsenal are still in the box seat, but they need to get back to winning ways this week. They'll take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday ahead of their Saturday clash with Wolves.

2025-26 will be a year of surprises in the race for Europe

A quick glance at the Premier League table sees familiar sides in the top two, but beyond there is a web of uncertainty. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are third and fourth, respectively, while Everton, Brighton and Sunderland hover in the picture. There's the potential for plenty of twists and turns over the coming weeks, and we might end up with a fresh variety of teams in Europe next season.

play 1:15 Are Aston Villa serious title contenders? Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens discuss Aston Villa's win over Arsenal, and talk about whether they believe Villa are genuine contenders in the title race.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

Villa had to wait until the sixth match of the season to record their first victory. They've now won nine of 10 and are the most in-form side in the league. And all that with star striker Ollie Watkins managing just three goals in 15 games so far this season. They were magnificent against Arsenal, with Youri Tielemans outstanding in the No. 10 spot and Morgan Rogers thriving on the flank. We don't yet know Villa's ceiling, but you feel they can keep this run going.

Beyond them, Palace are off to their best start to a Premier League season, with a wonderful manager and a group of outstanding players, but also a shallow squad (more on that later). Chelsea are in fifth and will surely build further as the season progresses while Everton are in sixth and Brighton seventh. David Moyes is doing a brilliant job as Everton manager, getting the best out of players shunned at their previous clubs, such as Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Brighton lack consistency but have the ability to get past anyone on their day.

And then there's Sunderland in eighth, who we covered last week and have an astonishing ability to run non-stop for 90 minutes. They were given a chastening lesson at the Etihad on Saturday, losing 3-0, but few teams can contain Phil Foden and Erling Haaland right now.

Will Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Manchester United mount a challenge for the top four as the season progresses? Perhaps. But we've seen the standard of the other teams improve this season, and reputation and expectations count for nothing. Expect the unexpected this season, and some of the big hitters will miss out on Europe.

Palace must back manager Oliver Glasner in January to take the next step

Glasner is widely regarded as one of the best managers in Europe, but Palace lack able deputies behind their starting XI. With the club enjoying its best start to a Premier League season, the Palace board must listen to Glasner and make some signings in the January transfer window, or risk losing him at the end of the season.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

Midfielder Adam Wharton was outstanding on Sunday against Fulham. He ran the match, orchestrating both goals and helping Palace up into the Champions League spots. Marc Guéhi scored the winner, the brilliant England center back anchoring the whole team. The Eagles are flying high despite losing attackers Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in successive summers. Oh, and they also won the FA Cup last summer -- their first major trophy. But their squad depth is shallow, and Glasner isn't happy. After their defeat to Manchester United on Nov. 30, he was asked whether he wishes they had been more active in the summer window. "We all would've wished a little bit more backing," he responded.

Glasner's contract is up in the summer. As they sit fourth in the Premier League, there's a feeling in and around Palace their start could've been even better had they improved depth in the summer. Palace are yet to win a match after playing in the Conference League midweek, as they struggle to navigate Thursday-Sunday turnarounds.

With January approaching, the Palace board needs to build depth and offer Glasner whatever he wants to stay. Guéhi's contract is also up in the summer, and he won't be short of suitors. Wharton's performance against Fulham on Sunday will only increase interest in his services.

Steve Parish is an astute, well-measured owner. But you feel they're on the cusp of something even more special, so long as they back Glasner.