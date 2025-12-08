Arne Slot talks about his relationship with Mohamed Salah after his post-game comments and the decision of him not travelling with the team for UCL. (2:10)

MILAN -- Alisson Becker said the Liverpool squad still believe in head coach Arne Slot despite Mohamed Salah saying his relationship with the Dutchman has broken down.

Salah has not been included in Liverpool's squad for their Champions League match against Internazionale on Tuesday after venting his frustrations at having been left on the bench for the duration of Liverpool's Premier League draw with Leeds United on Saturday night.

Salah's longtime teammate Alisson called the decision to drop the Egyptian for the game against Inter a "consequence" of his actions.

"It is not an easy situation, but as a group we take as best as we can take," Alisson told reporters Monday. "We have the personal relationship with him, I have been playing with Mo since I came to Europe, one year in Roma, eight with Liverpool. He is a great guy, great character and a legend with Liverpool FC. It is not something that makes me happy. But we have in football not too much time to stay moaning about any situation.

"We have a big challenge tomorrow, a big team to play against. Inter has been doing so well this season, so my focus and the focus of the team is on the challenge we are going to face tomorrow.

"[Salah] not being available is just a consequence of what he did and he is smart enough to know that. I didn't speak to Mo about that. We have a good relationship. It is not just a teammate, we spend so much time together, we don't spend much time away from the training ground. We are good friends. We share good moments, happy moments so that creates a bond. We will have a conversation but that is personal."

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson reacts after conceding a late goal in a draw with Leeds on Saturday. Getty Images

Asked whether he thinks Salah will play for Liverpool again, Alisson said: "I don't think anything, but I hope he plays again for the club. That's a personal situation between Mo and the club. We as his teammates and his friends, we hope the best thing happens for him, but as Liverpool FC players we want the best for the club as well. We want a win-win situation for everyone."

Liverpool have won just four of their last 15 games in all competitions, with the Reds in need of a result against Inter to boost their hopes of automatically qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.

Asked whether the Liverpool dressing room are still behind Slot, Alisson said: "Of course, yeah. I think [winning] the Premier League last season, before Arne came in everyone talks about the huge challenge being a substitute for Jurgen Klopp.

"Now it looks like everyone takes for granted what we achieved in the last season. It should not be taken for granted. That should be enough, but we believe in his knowledge. We believe in his style of play and that he is capable of helping us to turn around this situation. I believe this is not only about ourselves, but that is the situation with the club as well."