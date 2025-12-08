Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop talk about Manchester United's chances to be in the Champions League next season after beating Wolves 4-1. (1:58)

Manchester United moved to sixth in the Premier League table on Monday night as they secured a 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Red Devils made a bright start in the first half before the deadlock was broken when Casemiro took the ball off André in a dangerous area, and Bruno Fernandes made the extra effort to finish from Matheus Cunha's underhit pass.

Wolves only looked threatening during counterattack situations as they struggled to garner control in the match, but they found an equalizer when getting numbers forward on the cusp of halftime as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde produced an accurate effort into the corner.

But Ruben Amorim's side were too much for the hosts after the restart amid a dominant second-half display. Bryan Mbeumo reinstated the lead in the 51st minute, and after Fernandes found Mason Mount for United's third after the hour mark, the skipper put the game out of sight with a precise penalty past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the 81st.

The announcement of nine minutes added time while being 4-1 down drew an audible sigh from the Molineux crowd, with Wolves still lamenting having earned only two points so far this season.

Positives

Ruben Amorim's system worked excellently, as his side looked like scoring almost every time they went forward. Bruno Fernandes was stellar.

Negatives

Manchester United gave the ball away in moments they didn't need to in the first half, when they also saw their chances of securing a clean sheet scuppered.

Bruno Fernandes conducted Man United's midfield with aplomb, and his brace was a just reward for an outstanding performance. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manager rating out of 10

Ruben Amorim, 8 -- The game never looked like it was out of Manchester United's control, and that is down to Ruben Amorim's gameplan.

Player ratings (1-10; 10: best. Players introduced after 70 minutes receive no rating)

GK Senne Lammens, 6 - There was little the goalkeeper could have done about the goal he conceded after two crosses eventually led to an accurate finish. Not tested much after the restart.

DF Luke Shaw, 6 - There wasn't much for Luke Shaw to do against a Wolves side that rarely ventured down his flank. Linked play well to progress the ball forward.

DF Ayden Heaven, 7 - Outside of a slight mix-up with his goalkeeper when dribbling away with the ball, the 19-year-old was assured at the back in an intelligent display during which he tracked runs quickly and was always in the right place.

DF Noussair Mazraoui, 7 - Mazraoui was key during the buildup for Manchester United as he consistently looked to get the ball forward. He looked composed when called upon defensively but was rarely called upon.

MF Diogo Dalot, 6 - A mixed first half from Diogo Dalot saw him miss a big chance to put the Red Devils ahead, but he made amends in the second with an intelligent run to open up space before assisting Mbeumo with an accurate through ball.

MF Bruno Fernandes, 10 - Instrumental. Bruno Fernandes conducted the play impressively from midfield and regularly broke the lines with his forward passes, including a sublime one for Mason Mount's goal. He also had a difficult finish to produce for the opener after sliding to make contact. Capped his performance by converting the penalty to seal the game.

MF Casemiro, 7 - Casemiro was crucial in helping Manchester United score their first goal after he aggressively pressed Andre to win back possession. He set the tone in midfield for the Red Devils' press in a dominant display alongside Bruno Fernandes.

MF Amad Diallo, 6 - The 23-year-old looked to challenge defenders directly in possession, and had a couple of chances in the first half with one flashing past the post and another deflecting off Emmanuel Agbadou. He should have struck for goal when played in by Fernandes in the second half, but decided to unselfishly play the ball back.

FW Mason Mount, 7 - Mount was quiet throughout the game until scoring, with an excellently timed run and an equally impressive finish to make it 3-1. He then began to make more of an impact in a better second half performance with multiple progressive passes.

FW Matheus Cunha, 6 - On return to his former club, Matheus Cunha did too much in advanced areas. He made hard work for Bruno Fernandes but was fortunate to see it end with an assist to his name, while he was also eager to get shots off at goal - registering eight across the 90 minutes.

FW Bryan Mbeumo, 7 - The 26-year-old was difficult to pick up when making his direct runs beyond the defensive line, and after testing the goalkeeper in the first half, he enjoyed a simple finish into an empty net after Diogo Dalot cut the ball across to him.

Substitutes

Lisandro Martínez (Mazraoui, 69') 6 - Only called into action on one occasion when challenging for the ball, and was accurate as usual when distributing the ball.

Leny Yoro (Heaven, 69') 6 - Kept things simple with his passing as Manchester United played the game out. Cleared crosses coming toward him when called upon.

Kobbie Mainoo (Casemiro, 78') N/R - Came on for Casemiro and saw the Red Devils seal the game. From that point, his side kept possession and probed the Wolves defense at a slower tempo.

Patrick Dorgu (Dalot, 84') N/R) - Introduced for Diogo Dalot for a cameo in what was little more than a run out.

Joshua Zirkzee (Mount, 84') N/R - Booked for a pull after it initially looked like he was the player fouled while running through.