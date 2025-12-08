Ruben Amorim praises Man United 'leader' Mason Mount after standout display

Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop talk about Manchester United's chances to be in the Champions League next season after beating Wolves 4-1. (1:58)

Are Manchester United not good enough to get in Champions League spots (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim picked Mason Mount out for praise after Manchester United overcame a wobble to thrash winless Wolves 4-1 on a night of unrest at Molineux.

United were on course to blow another opportunity against a Premier League struggler after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde cancelled out Bruno Fernandes' opener just before the break.

But United would not drop points like they did in last Thursday's 1-1 home draw with West Ham as they instead steamed ahead in the second half to win 4-1 as Bryan Mbeumo, Mount and Fernandes struck.

"I think, once again, after we scored a goal we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that gave a little bit of hope to the opponent," Amorim said.

"But we created a lot of chances in the first half also. We should have finished that half in the different way and then in the half-time they understood that we have everything to win the game, to win three points. And they did that.

"I think the pace, the quality that we showed in the second half, understanding that the moment of Wolves is really hard as a team, as a club, so we took advantage of that."

Mason Mount scored Manchester United's third goal in their demolition of Wolves on Monday. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

There were a number of high-quality performances at Molineux, where Mount left with the man of the match award and praise from his manager.

"He can defend, he can attack, the quality when he touches the ball is really good, so it's not a surprise for me," Amorim said.

"He's a different type of leader. It's not like Licha [Lisandro Martínez], for example. It's a guy that leads by the example.

"It doesn't matter the situation, Mason Mount is always the same thing -- training, talking, dealing with people around Carrington. That is not easy, so he's a very, very good player."

United moved up to sixth with a win that leaves Wolves without a victory after 15 matches and sat on a paltry two points.

Many supporters only took to their seats in the 15th minute in protest against the owners, with Fosun and chairman Jeff Shi facing loud, repeated chants to leave on another miserable Molineux night.

- Man United, Wrexham get tough draw in FA Cup 3rd round

- Man United ratings: Fernandes 10/10 in blowout of Wolves

- Premier League table

Wolves boss Rob Edwards called it a "really difficult night" and one that saw fan anger turn to players, with Jørgen Strand Larsen letting his annoyance known when his substitution was cheered.

"Look, I understand the frustration totally," the manager said of the protest and the potential impact on players. "I think it's been six months since we've last won, so I get it.

"I'm not going to sit here and dress it up or anything like that at all, so I understand that side of it.

"And then I'd love it if they supported the players but, again, I understand the frustration because of the situation that we're in.

"The players are trying, I can promise that. But there's clearly a lack of confidence and a lack of belief there, then they're not able to show their best and that becomes difficult."