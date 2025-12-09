Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Brazil superstar Neymar could seek a move to Europe or MLS if he leaves Santos, while Liverpool are looking to strengthen in defense with Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Galatasaray's Wilfried Singo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Santos forward Neymar could be on the move if he can prove his fitness. Photo by Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Santos forward Neymar is set to consider a move back to Europe or MLS if he doesn't stay in Brazil, according to AS. Due to a host of injuries, Neymar, 33, played only 19 of the 38 rounds of the Brasileirão, which started in April, and scored eight goals as he helped the side avoid relegation. But with the next domestic season starting in mid-February, and knee surgery to undergo in the coming weeks, the superstar is still hopeful of being included in Brazil's final squad for the 2026 World Cup in the summer. And that means he could seek a new club if he doesn't renew his expiring contract beyond this month, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami linked.

- Liverpool have opened talks regarding a move for Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, according to TEAMtalk. The Reds have tracked the 26-year-old's situation for over a year but, despite him entering the final 18 months of his contract, it will take an offer worth in the region of €50 million to signing him as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested in his signature. Meanwhile, Fotomac claims that Liverpool are preparing an initial offer of €28 million plus up to €15 million in add-ons to sign versatile Galatasaray defender Wilfried Singo.

- Manchester City are lining up a move for Newcastle full back Tino Livramento, TEAMtalk reports. City manager Pep Guardiola sees the 23-year-old as the complete package, capable of being deployed in an inverted role, and has plans to sign him as a long-term solution at right back. City are reporter to be weighing up an offer worth in excess of £65 million, which could also include goalkeeper James Trafford in a player-exchange deal.

- Inter Miami has made an offer to keep hold of 38-year-old striker Luis Suárez, reports AS. Suarez would likely need to agree to a lower salary should he remain in MLS, but Uruguayan Primera Division side Nacional would also reportedly like to welcome him back for a third and final time to finish his career at the club where he made his professional debut in 2005.

- Galatasaray are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, says Nicolo Schira. The Turkish Super Lig giants are keen to land a forward in January and have added the 28-year-old Nigeria international to their shortlist. Lookman has recently found form with two goals in his last three matches across all competitions, and was on the radar of Internazionale and Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

OTHER RUMORS

- Wrexham and Birmingham City could challenge Crystal Palace and Hull City to sign University College Dublin (UCD) midfielder Adam Brennan, 18, who has contributed to 13 goals in 28 league matches so far this season (Football Insider).

- Liverpool want winger Mohamed Salah to stay at the club until the end of his contract despite him being left out of their Champions League squad to face Internazionale. (Athletic)

- Bournemouth would prefer to keep winger Antoine Semenyo until the summer amid interest from clubs in the Premier League. (BBC)

- Bayern Munich are confident that 39-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will sign a contract extension and could move on Alexander Nubel, who is currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart. (Christian Falk).

- Real Madrid could sack manager Xabi Alonso if he doesn't secure a positive result in the Champions League against Manchester City on Wednesday. (Marca)

- On-loan Atalanta midfielder Yunus Musah would prefer to stay and fight for his place rather than return to AC Milan in January. (Calciomercato)

- Aston Villa and West Ham are among the teams looking at Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are preparing an offer worth €25m to sign Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi. (Ekrem Konur)

- A deal worth €3m has been agreed by Lens to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara. (Fabrizio Romano)

- The representatives of Nice winger Jeremie Boga have offered him to clubs in the Serie A as he is keen to leave in January. (Nicolo Schira)

- Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are keen on Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan. (Daily Mail)

- A loan move for Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva is being considered by Real Betis, Sevilla and Valencia. (Rudy Galetti)