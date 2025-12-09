Don Hutchison reacts to Mohamed Salah's critical post-match comments about his treatment at Liverpool following the team's 3-3 draw vs. Leeds United. (1:46)

Mohamed Salah's recent interview in which he took aim at Arne Slot and Liverpool is not without precedent.

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds, Salah vented his frustrations at having been left on the bench for the duration at Elland Road.

While it's still rare that players publicly decry their manager, this has happened before. Here, ESPN takes a look at some of the more famous examples.

Do players ever find a happy ending?

Jadon Sancho vs Erik ten Hag

In September 2023, Jadon Sancho was left out of Manchester United's squad for a defeat to Arsenal. Manager Erik ten Hag said that he dropped the England international due to "his performances in training."

Sancho took to social media to issue his response. "I will not allow people to say things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well in training this week... I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

What happened next: DEPARTED ON LOAN

Less than a fortnight later, Sancho was sent to train away from the rest of the first team and by January he had returned to his old club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of that season.

After his time away, Sancho returned to United and met with Ten Hag to clear the air. He returned to training but still left the club towards the end of the summer transfer window, signing with Chelsea on loan.

Despite a prior agreement, the London club opted against making the signing permanent, instead paying a £5 million penalty to United. Sancho was once again sent out on loan for the 2025-26 season when he joined Aston Villa.

Luis Suárez vs Liverpool

In May 2013, despite a campaign which saw Luis Suarez named in the PFA team of the year, he used a TV interview while on Uruguay duty to express his desire to leave Liverpool. He cited intense media attention on his family as one of the factors behind his decision.

The transfer saga saw Arsenal infamously bid £40,000,001 million for Suarez, incorrectly believing they had triggered a release clause in his contract.

After the approach was rejected, Suarez accused Liverpool of reneging on a promise to allow him to leave once the club qualified for next season's Champions League. Then manager Brendan Rodgers denied that any promises had been broken and accused Suarez of showing "total disrespect" to the club.

What happened next: RETURNED, BUT LEFT 12 MONTHS LATER

A move did not materialise that summer, Suarez ultimately having a change of heart as he apologised to teammates. He won the PFA Player of the Year award after finishing as the Premier League's top scorer. Over a year after he first expressed a desire to leave, Suarez left Liverpool and signed for Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag

Arguably the most infamous and decisive example on this list. In November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview with Piers Morgan which featured strong comments on United and Ten Hag.

He said he was "betrayed" by the club and that he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. He also accused members of the club of lacking empathy when his newborn son died earlier that year.

What happened next: DEPARTED

Just days later, it was announced that United and Ronaldo mutually agreed to part ways,and he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr shortly after.

Romelu Lukaku vs Thomas Tuchel

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku returned for a second stint at Stamford Bridge for a then club record fee of £97.5 million in August 2021. By December, he clearly wasn't happy.

In an interview with Sky Italia, he criticised manager Thomas Tuchel for playing a system which did not suit him. He also expressed a desire to return to Inter Milan "in the near future."

What happened next: LOANED OUT SIX MONTHS LATER

Unsurprisingly, Tuchel dropped Lukaku for a game against Liverpool soon after. Lukaku ultimately apologised via ChelseaTV and was fined for his comments, but he did return to the Chelsea side.

The following summer, 2022, Lukaku got his wish as he returned to Inter on loan. The deal didn't last longer than a season, though, as Lukaku spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Serie A rivals Roma. In the summer of 2024, he signed for Napoli in a permanent deal.

Diego Costa vs Antonio Conte

Spain international Diego Costa scored 20 goals for Chelsea during the 2016/17 campaign which ended with a Premier League title. Despite the success, at the end of that season, Blues boss Antonio Conte informed Costa via text that he would not be part of the club's plans going forward.

"Hi Diego, I hope you are well," Conte wrote. "Thanks for the season we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

What happened next: DEPARTED

After the text became public, Costa said that his "relationship with the coach has been bad this season." He then refused to join any other club other than Atlético Madrid, his former side. Costa also accused the club of treating him like a "criminal" as they demanded an "impossible fee."

Eventually, Costa got his wish as he returned to Atlético the following January, after the club saw the expiration of their transfer ban.

William Gallas vs Chelsea and Arsenal

Former France defender William Gallas left Chelsea in fractious circumstances as a contract dispute ultimately saw him join London rivals Arsenal.

With his deal expiring in 2007, Chelsea looked to offer new terms 12 months out in a bid to avoid losing him on a free transfer. Gallas, though, was not happy with the pay terms on offer and expressed a desire to play in Serie A.

After the 2006 World Cup, Gallas refused to turn up at Chelsea for preseason training.

What happened next: DEPARTED

The saga ended when the Frenchman was included as part of the deal which saw Ashley Cole move to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

There was still time for Chelsea to release a bizarre statement which accused Gallas of threatening to score an own goal if he was picked for the first game of the season against Manchester City. Gallas rejected these claims.

At Arsenal, Gallas also courted controversy when an explosive interview saw him stripped of the captaincy. In November 2008, he outlined tensions within the Arsenal squad which had a negative affect on morale, while he also accused younger players of lacking courage.

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT: DPEARTED

Arsene Wenger dropped Gallas and fined him before handing the captaincy to Cesc Fabregas later that season.

Gallas remained at Arsenal until the end of his contract in 2010, albeit once again his departure prompted a club to make a public statement. Arsenal suggested that Gallas' wage demands were too high. He signed for Tottenham on a free transfer in August 2010.

Carlos Tevez vs Roberto Mancini

In September 2011, Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini accused Carlos Tevez of refusing to come on as a substitute during a Champions League game at Bayern Munich.

Tevez said it was a misunderstanding but he was subsequently banned for two weeks before being placed on gardening leave, having been instructed to stay away from City's training ground.

Tevez flew to Buenos Aires where he remained a number of months.

What happened next: RETURNED FOR ONE MORE SEASON

Eventually, he returned to training in February 2012, albeit not before making his feelings known as he accused Mancini of treating him "like a dog."

He did apologise "sincerely and unreservedly" for his conduce and withdrew an appeal over a fine handed out by the club. Tevez returned to action in March and went on to play another season before being sold to Juventus.