Craig Burley reacts to Mo Salah's bombshell interview and says Liverpool should allow him to leave the club. (1:38)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was left at home for their UEFA Champions League trip to Inter Milan on Tuesday, having been temporarily removed from selection following an explosive interview in which he took aim at the club and head coach Arne Slot.

Salah, 33, who has just four goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, trained with the first team at the AXA Training Centre on Monday morning after his comments after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United at the weekend.

But by Tuesday morning he appeared to be all alone in the gym as his teammates were already in Milan.

The Egypt international took to Instagram to show he was working hard, but you have to wonder who acted as a spotter for him with all those weights around.

Still, at least nobody can claim Salah has been left out for his fitness.