Benjamin Sesko nearing Man United return from knee injury - agent

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United improved as Joshua Zirkzee improved in their second-half comeback win over Crystal Palace. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Benjamin Sesko will be back "very soon" from his knee injury layoff at Manchester United and is "impatient" to prove himself at Old Trafford according to his agent, Elvis Basanovic.

Sesko, 22, has been out of action since suffering a knee injury during United's 2-2 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 8 -- a period that has seen the Slovenia forward miss four Premier League games for Ruben Amorim's team.

The £74 million ($98m) summer signing from RB Leipzig has scored twice in 11 Premier League appearances for United so far, but his ongoing absence is likely to be exacerbated by the imminent departure of forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo for Africa Cup of Nations duty following next Monday's Old Trafford clash against AFC Bournemouth.

But while United coach Amorim has so far been unable to give a clear indication of when Sesko will be available to return to first-team contention, Basanovic said the striker is getting close to fitness.

"Benjamin is feeling very good, his rehab is going as planned," Basanovic told Slovenian broadcaster Arena Sport. "He's really eager to return to the pitch -- he misses playing.

"He's missing games and he's a bit impatient, so hopefully he'll be back soon and be where he feels most comfortable.

"It's hard to say exactly [when he will return], that will be more up to the medical team and the coach.

"But I think we'll see him very soon on the field, perhaps even sooner than it might seem at this moment."

Sesko arrived at Old Trafford during the summer alongside fellow forwards Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in a complete rebuild of United's forward line.

And with Sesko making a slow start in terms of goals scored, Basanovic said that the youngster has been given the full backing of Amorim.

Benjamin Sesko is nearing a return for Man United. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"I must say he [Amorim] received Benjamin excellently," Basanovic said. "I think Ruben first of all is an excellent person with fantastic charisma, extremely intelligent -- emotionally intelligent -- and I think he knows what he's doing.

"I believe he's in a difficult situation. It's not easy to build such a project that requires enormous knowledge and intelligence.

"United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest, and people don't understand you need time.

"But I think every team being built needs time. Just look at Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko -- they have played very few matches together and I think that they especially need games to develop an understanding.

- VAR Review: Man United's two handball penalties at Wolves

- Man United ratings: Fernandes earns 10/10 for sparkling display

- Man United, Wrexham get tough draw in FA Cup

"Then it's much easier because you don't have to think where a player runs because it then comes automatically, then results come and everything looks better.

"He [Amorim] is a very honest person, a good man with good intentions and he is extremely professional.

"He is a coach with his own vision to bring United to the top, but he definitely needs time.

"It's extremely difficult to explain in a big club because nobody wants to give you time at Manchester United and similar clubs because everyone wants immediate results."