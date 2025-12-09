Messi Cup How to watch, which clubs are playing, what is it?

The "Futbol Americas" crew react to Inter Miami winning the MLS Cup after beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final. (2:24)

From Dec. 9, young players from a number of high-profile clubs will feature in Florida in a new tournament.

For the first time, this competition, set up by Lionel Messi's production company, takes place over six days.

Here is your guide to the action, featuring all you need to know about who is involved and how you can watch.

What is the Messi Cup?

In October, Messi took to Instagram to announce a new competition bearing his name.

"Thrilled to finally share this with you -- this December, Miami will host a very special youth football tournament featuring some of the top clubs from around the world," he said.

"The future of the game will be on full display, and it's more than just matches - we've got an incredible few days planned with lots of other exciting activities. This is about the next generation. Hope you like it! This is the #MessiCup."

The tournament has been set up by Messi's production company, 525 Rosario.

From Dec. 9-14, eight U16 teams will compete at Chase Stadium, the home of Inter Miami.

The teams will be split into two groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the playoffs.

The Messi Cup starts on Dec. 9. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images.

Which clubs are playing?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Messi's current and former clubs are sending their teams. Inter Miami and Barcelona will be joined by Chelsea and Manchester City as the English representatives.

River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell's Old Boys and Atlético Madrid are the other four sides involved.

How to watch?

In the UK and Europe, you can watch via the ESPN UK's YouTube channel. In the United States, games can be streamed on ESPN+, while in Australia the competition will be available on Disney+.