Who has won MLS MVP? All-time winners list by year

The Landon Donovan MVP Award is presented each year to the most valuable player in MLS. Donovan, who played in the league from 2001 to 2014 (and again in 2016), won the MVP award in 2009 for the LA Galaxy. The MVP accolade was named after him in 2015.

In 2025, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi won his second MLS MVP after winning the MLS Cup, becoming the first back-to-back winner in league history.

Check out MVP winners throughout MLS history below:

