Who has won MLS MVP? All-time winners list by year

The Landon Donovan MVP Award is presented each year to the most valuable player in MLS. Donovan, who played in the league from 2001 to 2014 (and again in 2016), won the MVP award in 2009 for the LA Galaxy. The MVP accolade was named after him in 2015.
In 2025, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi won his second MLS MVP after winning the MLS Cup, becoming the first back-to-back winner in league history.
Check out MVP winners throughout MLS history below:
2025: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
2024: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
2023: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
2022: Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
2021: Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
2020: Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)
2019: Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
2018: Josef Martínez (Atlanta United FC)
2017: Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
2016: David Villa (New York City FC)
2015: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
2014: Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy)
2013: Mike Magee (Chicago Fire)
2012: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
2011: Dwayne De Rosario (D.C. United)
2010: David Ferreira (FC Dallas)
2009: Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)
2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto (Columbus Crew)
2007: Luciano Emílio (D.C. United)
2006: Christian Gómez (D.C. United)
2005: Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution)
2004: Amado Guevara (MetroStars)
2003: Preki (Kansas City Wizards)
2002: Carlos Ruiz (LA Galaxy)
2001: Álex Pineda Chacón (Miami Fusion)
2000: Tony Meola (Kansas City Wizards)
1999: Jason Kreis (Dallas Burn)
1998: Marco Etcheverry (D.C. United)
1997: Preki (Kansas City Wizards)
1996: Carlos Valderrama (Tampa Bay Mutiny)
