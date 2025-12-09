Inter Milan vs. Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates as Mohamed Salah misses Champions League clash

Arne Slot talks about his relationship with Mohamed Salah after his post-game comments and the decision of him not travelling with the team for UCL. (2:10)

The noise surrounding Liverpool has arguably never been louder, but their season rolls on against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, and you can follow live with ESPN.

Arne Slot's side travel to Milan without star winger Mohamed Salah after his outburst following their draw at Leeds United, when he claimed he had no relationship with the manager and believed he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club.

Liverpool are 13th in the Champions League table with two defeats and three wins from their five games, while Inter are fourth with just one loss.

The 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven last time out was arguably one of the worst in Slot's tenure, while they have won one of their three Premier League games since then, with draws against Sunderland and Leeds.

Meanwhile, Inter are riding high in Serie A and are one point off rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

Can Liverpool get back on track? Or will the hosts improve their already fine record in Europe this season?

Follow ESPN's live updates for all the action from the Italian capital.