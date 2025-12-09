Chelsea without Cuthbert, Björn for crucial UWCL clash with Roma

Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens discuss Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Everton, ending a streak of 34 games unbeaten in the WSL. (1:16)

Chelsea will be without Nathalie Björn and Erin Cuthbert for Wednesday's Women's Champions League meeting with Roma at Stamford Bridge, head coach Sonia Bompastor has confirmed.

The Blues are outside of the automatic qualification places and at present would require a play-off in February in order to reach the quarterfinals.

Dropped points against FC Twente and Barcelona have not left much room for manoeuvre for Bompastor's team in their final two matches, and they will be unlikely to break into the top four with anything less than two victories.

That task is made more difficult with the absence of both Björn and Cuthbert, who were expected to start in west London.

Both Erin Cuthbert and Natalie Björn will miss Chelsea's UWCL clash with Roma. Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"Nat [Björn] won't be available for the game tomorrow and neither will Erin," Bompastor said.

"Erin was training on her own today. She could be available for the weekend, but probably not for Nat, and we'll maybe give more information later about that."

However, Guro Reiten could be in contention to make her first start since returning from injury.

"Guro will be in contention for the squad tomorrow," Bompastor said. "She has been back with us for 10 days now.

"As you could see, she was unavailable for multiple weeks, so she needed to build up her fitness. She's now in a much better place, and she's ready to start the game. She's in the squad tomorrow and is available."

Elsewhere, Manchester United will be looking to cement their own place in the top four with victory at home to Lyon.

Asked whether he was expecting reinforcements in the January transfer window to build on the team's success, boss Marc Skinner said: "It is a great opportunity to build. The market is crazy, but we are talking about it."

Atlético Madrid host Bayern Munich, Barcelona play Benfica and Valerenga play Paris FC.