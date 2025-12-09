Open Extended Reactions

Veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos, 39, on Tuesday announced that he will not renew with Liga MX club Monterrey.

In an Instagram post, Ramos, who joined the club in February, bid a fond farewell to the club and the league.

"Saying goodbye is never easy. A chapter that began full of hope in February is coming to an end, a chapter that allowed me to discover a country, a city, a style of football... and that leaves me with many new experiences and, above all, many friends," he wrote.

"I will forever be proud to have worn the Rayados captain's armband, to have led the team in the first Club World Cup in its new format, to have battled in the Clausura, the Apertura, the Leagues Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup... and to have bravely defended the Estadio BBVA Bancomer alongside you in every home game we played. I gave my all on and off the field to perform at my best. 34 matches, more than 3,000 minutes, 8 goals, and so many emotions that cannot be described in numbers.

"To the club, to my dear teammates, to the coaching staff, to the employees, to everyone, thank you. And, above all, thank you to you, the fans, who have shown me your warmth and affection from the very first moment I set foot in the city. I will always remember this stage of my career fondly and I will always proudly say, '¡Arriba el Monterrey!'"

A 2010 World Cup winner and two-time European Champion with Spain, Ramos spent 16 years at Real Madrid. He won four UEFA Champions Leagues and five LaLiga trophies at Real Madrid before leaving the club as a free agent in 2021.