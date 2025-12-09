Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Son Heung-Min finally got a chance to say goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur supporters and he asked the fans not to forget his time with the London club.

The South Korea star left the English club somewhat abruptly in August, ending his decade-long stay at Spurs to join LAFC.

Son, who spent time as Tottenham captain, was a fan favorite at the London team and returned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday to make an official farewell.

He went on the field before kickoff of the match against Slavia Prague in the Champions League and addressed fans, saying he hoped they "don't forget me" and that "I will be always Spurs and I will be always with you."

Son was awarded a commemorative trophy by former Tottenham defender Ledley King before watching his former team beat Slavia Prague sealed by second-half penalties from Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

Earlier Tuesday, Son signed a mural that had been completed ahead of his return to north London. The artwork is on Tottenham High Street and depicts him lifting the Europa League trophy last season -- it was the only title he won at the club -- alongside his trademark celebration.