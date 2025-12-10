Arsenal's Beth Mead targets top-4 Women's Champions League spot

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal matchwinner Beth Mead has targeted a top-four Champions League finish after a 1-0 win against FC Twente at Meadow Park lifted them up to sixth in the table.

England striker Mead struck the only goal in the 10th minute as the reigning champions notched their third victory of the campaign to move a point behind the automatic qualifying places.

The Gunners face Belgian side Leuven on the road in their next Champions League game a week on Wednesday.

Mead told Disney+: "That's the aim. We've got to put three points on the table next week.

"We had an up and down campaign last time, you know, you can turn these things around.

"We just want to finish the Champions League year with a win and put ourselves in a very good position moving forward."

Beth Mead scored the only goal as Arsenal beat FC Twente in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

Renee Slegers' side rarely looked like letting the lead slip once Mead curled a fine finish inside the far post following good work from Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.

The Londoners dominated possession and continued to carve out chances without finding the cutting edge.

Mead added: "It was a nice game to play in. I enjoyed my football and moments in the game.

"I thought we dominated the game. We could have maybe taken a few more risks in the final third. We had very good chances and didn't put some of them in the back of the net, which is very frustrating.

"They [Twente] are a hard-working side. They came out really well, which we knew they would, settled down and had some good patterns of play.

"It's just the ruthlessness in front of goal we were lacking a bit."