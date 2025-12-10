Open Extended Reactions

San Diego FC will face Pumas UNAM in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup group stage, standing as the sole match between Liga MX and Major League Soccer in the first round of the international tournament after Tuesday's draw.

The upcoming edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is set to run from February to May, with the winner of the competition becoming one of the confederation's four regional representatives at the 2029 Club World Cup.

27 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will compete in the five-round tournament, concluding with a single-match final.

MLS boasts nine participants: Seattle Sounders FC, Inter Miami CF, Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, San Diego FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy, Nashville SC and LAFC.

Both Seattle and Inter Miami will skip the first round of the competition after winning the Leagues Cup and MLS Cup titles, respectively.

Should Nashville SC advance past Atletico Ottawa in the first series, the MLS team would confront Inter Miami. The two teams recently faced off four times consecutively in Major League Soccer, ending the 2025 regular season against each other before meeting again for three games in the Round One playoff series.

Club América, Monterrey, Toluca, Cruz Azul, Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM will represent Liga MX.

Cruz Azul enters as the reigning champions after triumphing 5-0 over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 final of the competition.