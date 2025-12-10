Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is a target for AC Milan, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are both eyeing Nottingham Forest's Brazil international defender Murillo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- AC Milan are preparing to make a move to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Sky Sports' Sacha Tavolieri reports. Milan are braced to lose current No. 1 Mike Maignan at the end of the season, with Chelsea most heavily linked with interest in the France international, and have already made contact with Alisson's representatives. Alisson, 33, has 18 months left on his contract at Anfield, meaning a transfer in the summer might be the option for both club and player if he does not agree a new deal. The Brazil international signed for £67 million, then a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, in 2018, and has been instrumental in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League triumph and two Premier League titles.

- Nottingham Forest's Murillo is a target for Chelsea and Real Madrid, and the Brazil defender is open to a switch in the summer of 2026, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old centre-back has been a revelation since joining the Premier League club from Corinthians in August 2023, and in that time he has also been called up to the Brazil squad. He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal in January this year and though his performances have seen him catch the eye of Europe's elite, it'll take an incoming club-record fee in excess of £55m -- the fee Newcastle parted with to land Anthony Elanga -- to convince Forest to let him go.

- Manchester United believe they have the capability to activate AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo's release clause in January, but Liverpool are still favourites according to TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old Ghana international is one of the most coveted players in Europe having scored six goals and adding three assists so far this season, statistics that give him the third highest amount of goal contributions in the Premier League. Semenyo has a release clause of £65m in January, and United believe they can meet the fee when the window opens. However, it is believed that Semenyo would prefer a move to Liverpool.

- Saudi Pro League clubs will do "whatever it takes2 to land Mohamed Salah on either a loan or permanent transfer from Liverpool, according to Gulf News. Public Investment Fund (PIG) sources are closely monitoring the 33-year-old Egypt international's situation and hope to land Salah in January while he's on AFCON duty. PIF-owned clubs include Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, but Neom and Al Qadsiah are also interested. The Liverpool forward fuelled speculation about his future following a postmatch interview after his side's 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday, when he was left out of the starting line-up for a third game in a row.

- AS Roma are in talks with Manchester United over a loan move for forward Joshua Zirkzee in January, according to Sky Sports Italy. Giallorossi boss Gian Piero Gasperini is keen to boost his side's attacking options as soon as possible, with Evan Ferguson set to return to Brighton & Hove Albion in January. Zirkzee is seen as the perfect option, a player with the capability to go straight into the starting line-up. Roma are looking for a loan move based on Zirkzee reaching certain targets, while United prefer a permanent deal or a loan with an option inserted to make the move permanent.

- Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck is wanted by Barcelona boss Hansi Flick but the 26-year-old is holding out for a move to either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. (Sky Sports Germany)

- Napoli are keen to strengthen in January, and Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo tops their wanted list. The club are also keen on signing Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Genoa, while striker Lorenzo Lucca could leave for either AC Milan or Roma. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

- Chelsea will battle Bayern Munich for the signature of French left-footed defender Castello Lukaba. The 22-year-old is contracted until 2029 at RB Leipzig, but the club could be forced to let him leave next summer if they fail to qualify for a Champions League spot. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan and Villarreal have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the race to sign 19-year-old Nigerian talent Sani Suleiman. The winger is also being monitored by clubs in the MLS. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa are hoping to bolster their attacking options with a move for Grêmio forward Alysson. The 19-year-old right-sided attacker fits the profile Villa want, and the club are expected to make an offer in January. (The Athletic)

- Jack Grealish "only has eyes" for Everton when it comes to his long-term future away from Manchester City, with the Toffees able to sign the 30 year old for £50m next summer. (Football Insider)

- Ajax are in talks with free agent Takehiro Tomiyasu. The 25 year old is without a club after leaving Arsenal in the summer, and the Dutch club are said to be offering the Japan international a six-month contract. (Nico Schira)