Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League clash

One of the most anticipated league phase games of this year's Champions League is here as Real Madrid host Manchester City, with ESPN bringing you the latest with our live updates.

Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is under pressure heading into the match, with ESPN reporting this week that club president Florentino Pérez met with the board of directors to discuss the future of manager this week.

A win on Wednesday evening would go some way to helping ease that pressure, but defeat at home would be disastrous for Alonso.

City meanwhile seem to be building into the season nicely. They are just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, but they need to find some form in Europe.

Pep Guardiola's side are 12th in the league table with 10 points from three wins, a draw and a defeat in their five games.

With so much at stake, it promises to be an exciting clash in the Spanish capital.

