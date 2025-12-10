Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a target for Saudi Pro League - CEO

Craig Burley reacts to Mo Salah's bombshell interview and says Liverpool should allow him to leave the club. (1:38)

Saudi Pro League clubs have targeted Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the league chief executive Omar Mugharbel has confirmed at the World Football Summit.

The Egypt international, who has found himself in turmoil at Liverpool following his public fallout with the club and manager Arne Slot, was left out of the squad that beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Merseyside club found themselves in a damning period after suffering nine defeats in 15 games, with Salah taking aim at the club for "throwing him under the bus," after a 3-3 draw against Leeds in the Premier League.

Speaking in the World Football Summit in Saudi Arabia, Mugharbel said clubs in the Pro League are keen to sign Salah.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players," Mugharbel said. "For sure Salah is one of them [a target]."

The 33-year-old has previously been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether he could move to the Saudi Pro League in January, Salah said: "I don't want to answer that question because club will take me in a different direction.

Despite his stellar record, the forward is not wanted by all Saudi Pro League clubs.

Al Kholood chairman Ben Harburg said the forward would be "a bad fit" with the league.

"There's already, even among the public, much more apprehension around his coming into the league," Harburg told HaytersTV.

"He's 33 years old, he got paid a boatload [at Liverpool] and has underperformed massively since then.

"I'm sure some people like his star power, he's from the region, but my sentiment is that he is not a fit for our league. If it were between him and Vinicius [Junior], I'd take Vinicius.

"I'm hoping we go after those 25-year-old next-wave players rather than guys like Salah, who definitely this would be the last stop of his career."